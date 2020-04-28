Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Advertisement

This is the April 28th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.

April 28th COVID-19 Update

Town holds virtual vigil for Day of Mourning for Workplace Victims.

Launch of Distantly.ca crowdfunding app to support small businesses

Edgemere Promenade Closed due to non-compliance

Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases

Case information was released on April 28, 2020 at 12:25 PM for the end of day of April 27, 2020

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 142 – 5 new cases

Likely cases in Oakville is 25 – increase of 1

Confirmed and likely cases total is 167

Total Deaths: 2 – no new deaths

Recoveries: 117 (82.4% of confirmed cases)

Completed Cases: 119

4 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks

2 resolved Oakville Institutional Outbreaks

Oakville accounts for 32.9% of Halton’s cases

Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases

Halton Region surpasses 500 cases (Confirmed & Likely)

Case information was released on April 27, 2020 at 10:35 AM for the end of day of April 26, 2020

443 COVID-19 confirmed cases an increase of 14 over 24 hours

64 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation an increase 2 in 24 hours

507 Total cases (confirmed and probable) an increase of 16 over 48 hours

279 recovered an increase of 17 in 24 hours

21 deaths (11 related to institutions) – no new deaths

283 cases resolved – 66% of confirmed cases – 57.6% of all

12 Institutional Outbreaks (5 resolved)

COVID-19: Tackling the Barriers website to help businesses overcome the unique challenges created by the global pandemic

Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) Central Agreements Now Ratified

Patient Deaths in Long Term Care Homes & Retirement Residences account for 50% of all deaths in Ontario, but represent 14.6% of all cases

COVID-19 Ontario Case Update

Information for April 27, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted April 28, 2020 at 10:30 AM

15,381 confirmed cases which is an increase of 525 cases (3.5% increase)

2,144 health care worker cases (13.9% of all cases)

8,964 cases are resolved – 58.3%

951 deaths increase of 59 or 6.2% of those confirmed cases

253,040 people tested in total

10,852 tests performed

6,282 cases under investigation

957 people hospitalized

239 people in ICU

187 people requiring ventilators

11.3% of cases required hospitalization

Long Term Care Covid-19 Data

176 locations – 6 new outbreaks

2,240 patients

1033 staff

476 patient deaths – 21 new deaths

less than 5 staff deaths

Military children with cell phones can access this service by texting the keyword CAFKIDS at 686868 for service in English or the keyword JEUNESFAC at 686868 for support in French.

COVID-19 Canada Case Update

Information was released as of April 28, 2020 at 11:01 AM

Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 49,025

1,605 new cases

11 unconfirmed cases

717.451 have been tested (19,087 per million)

17,846 recovered (38%)

2,853 cases required hospitalization

708 cases in hospital in intensive care (9 additional)

80% of cases related to community transmission

2,766 people have died

147 new deaths

Advertisement

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

April 28 2020, April 28th COVID-19 Update, coronavirus, Government of Canada, Government of Ontario, Halton Region, Status of COVID-19 Case in Oakville, Town of Oakville