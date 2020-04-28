Advertisement
This is the April 28th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.
April 28th COVID-19 Update
- Town holds virtual vigil for Day of Mourning for Workplace Victims.
- Launch of Distantly.ca crowdfunding app to support small businesses
- Edgemere Promenade Closed due to non-compliance
Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases
Case information was released on April 28, 2020 at 12:25 PM for the end of day of April 27, 2020
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 142 – 5 new cases
- Likely cases in Oakville is 25 – increase of 1
- Confirmed and likely cases total is 167
- Total Deaths: 2 – no new deaths
- Recoveries: 117 (82.4% of confirmed cases)
- Completed Cases: 119
- 4 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks
- 2 resolved Oakville Institutional Outbreaks
- Oakville accounts for 32.9% of Halton’s cases
Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases
Halton Region surpasses 500 cases (Confirmed & Likely)
Case information was released on April 27, 2020 at 10:35 AM for the end of day of April 26, 2020
- 443 COVID-19 confirmed cases an increase of 14 over 24 hours
- 64 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation an increase 2 in 24 hours
- 507 Total cases (confirmed and probable) an increase of 16 over 48 hours
- 279 recovered an increase of 17 in 24 hours
- 21 deaths (11 related to institutions) – no new deaths
- 283 cases resolved – 66% of confirmed cases – 57.6% of all
- 12 Institutional Outbreaks (5 resolved)
COVID-19 Ontario Case Update
Information for April 27, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted April 28, 2020 at 10:30 AM
- 15,381 confirmed cases which is an increase of 525 cases (3.5% increase)
- 2,144 health care worker cases (13.9% of all cases)
- 8,964 cases are resolved – 58.3%
- 951 deaths increase of 59 or 6.2% of those confirmed cases
- 253,040 people tested in total
- 10,852 tests performed
- 6,282 cases under investigation
- 957 people hospitalized
- 239 people in ICU
- 187 people requiring ventilators
- 11.3% of cases required hospitalization
Long Term Care Covid-19 Data
- 176 locations – 6 new outbreaks
- 2,240 patients
- 1033 staff
- 476 patient deaths – 21 new deaths
- less than 5 staff deaths
- Military children with cell phones can access this service by texting the keyword CAFKIDS at 686868 for service in English or the keyword JEUNESFAC at 686868 for support in French.
COVID-19 Canada Case Update
Information was released as of April 28, 2020 at 11:01 AM
Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 49,025
- 1,605 new cases
- 11 unconfirmed cases
- 717.451 have been tested (19,087 per million)
- 17,846 recovered (38%)
- 2,853 cases required hospitalization
- 708 cases in hospital in intensive care (9 additional)
- 80% of cases related to community transmission
- 2,766 people have died
- 147 new deaths
Tags:
April 28 2020, April 28th COVID-19 Update, coronavirus, Government of Canada, Government of Ontario, Halton Region, Status of COVID-19 Case in Oakville, Town of Oakville