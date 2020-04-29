April 29th COVID-19 Update for Oakville

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

This is the April 28th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. Things are beginning to look brighter as more people are recovering than are being diagnosed.

April 29th COVID-19 Update

Community Youth Group Facility pending outbreak

No new cases

Decrease in the number of likely cases

Decrease in the number of active cases

Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases

Case information was released on April 29, 2020 at 12:50 PM for the end of day of April 27, 2020

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 142 – No new cases

Likely cases in Oakville is 23 – decrease of 2

Confirmed and likely cases total is 165 a decrease of 2

Total Deaths: 2 – no new deaths

Recoveries: 122 increase of 5 (85.9% of confirmed cases)

Completed Cases: 124

5 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks

2 resolved Oakville Institutional Outbreaks

Oakville accounts for 32.9% of Halton’s cases

Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases

one new death

one pending institution outbreak

21 more people recovered then were confirmed

Case information was released on April 29, 2020 at 12:50 PM for the end of day of April 28, 2020

448 COVID-19 confirmed cases an increase of 5 over 24 hours

60 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation a decrease of 4 in 24 hours

508 Total cases (confirmed and probable) an increase of 1 over 24 hours

301 recovered an increase of 22 in 24 hours

22 deaths (11 related to institutions) – 1 new deaths

323 cases resolved – 72% of confirmed cases – 63.6% of all

14 Institutional Outbreaks ( 7 resolved)

List of essential workers eligible to receive free emergency child care expanded. It includes workers in: the food supply chain, retirement homes, grocery stores, pharmacies, and certain federal employees, including the military

Significant drop in the number of confirmed cases

301 more cases were resolved than were confirmed

First time resolved cases passes 60% of confirmed cases

All deaths in the province attributed to Institutions (LTC & Retirement)

COVID-19 Ontario Case Update

Information for April 27, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted April 28, 2020 at 10:30 AM

15,784 confirmed cases which is an increase of 347 cases (2.3% increase)

3,460 cases originate in institutions (21.9% of all cases)

9,612 cases are resolved – 60.9%

996 deaths increase of 45 or 6.3% of those confirmed cases

264,594 people tested in total

11,554 tests performed

9,530 cases under investigation

977 people hospitalized

235 people in ICU

186 people requiring ventilators

11.3% of cases required hospitalization

Long Term Care Covid-19 Data

181 locations – 5 new outbreaks

2,352 patients

1,108 staff

521 patient deaths – 45 new deaths

less than 5 staff deaths

COVID-19 Modelling by Health Canada

Canadian Forces Snowbirds will fly over cities across the country starting in Nova Scotia this weekend and working west throughout the week. Stay Tuned for Oakville time

685 more people recovered than were diagnosed.

COVID-19 Canada Case Update

Information was released as of April 28, 2020 at 11:01 AM

Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 50,373

1,348 new cases (3% increase in total cases)

10 probable cases

2,904 deaths – 138 new deaths

11 unconfirmed cases

758,412 tested (20,176 per million)

19,879 recovered ( 39% of all cases) 2,033 more recoveries

of all cases) 2,033 more recoveries 22,783 resolved (recovered plus deaths – 45.2% of all cases)

of all cases) 2,931 cases required hospitalization

720 cases in hospital in intensive care

155 people requiring ventilators

80% of cases related to community transmission

