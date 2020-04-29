April 29th COVID-19 Update for Oakville

April 29th COVID-19 Update for Oakville
This is the April 28th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. Things are beginning to look brighter as more people are recovering than are being diagnosed. 

April 29th COVID-19 Update

Community Youth Group Facility pending outbreak

Town of Oakville

  • Community Youth Group Facility pending outbreak
  • No new cases
  • Decrease in the number of likely cases
  • Decrease in the number of active cases

 

Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases

Case information was released on April 29, 2020 at 12:50 PM for the end of day of April 27, 2020

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 142 – No new cases
  • Likely cases in Oakville is 23 – decrease of 2
  • Confirmed and likely cases total is 165 a decrease of 2
  • Total Deaths: 2 – no new deaths
  • Recoveries: 122 increase of 5 (85.9% of confirmed cases)
  • Completed Cases: 124
  • 5 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks
  • 2 resolved Oakville Institutional Outbreaks
  • Oakville accounts for 32.9% of Halton’s cases

 

Halton

Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases

  • one new death
  • one pending institution outbreak
  • 21 more people recovered then were confirmed

 

Case information was released on April 29, 2020 at 12:50 PM for the end of day of April 28, 2020

  • 448 COVID-19 confirmed cases an increase of 5 over 24 hours
  • 60 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation a decrease of 4 in 24 hours
  • 508 Total cases (confirmed and probable)  an increase of 1 over 24 hours
  • 301 recovered an increase of 22 in 24 hours
  • 22 deaths (11 related to institutions) – 1 new deaths
  • 323 cases resolved – 72% of confirmed cases – 63.6% of all
  • 14 Institutional Outbreaks ( 7 resolved)

 

Provincial COVID-19 Update

  • List of essential workers eligible to receive free emergency child care expanded. It includes workers in: the food supply chain, retirement homes, grocery stores, pharmacies, and certain federal employees, including the military
  • Significant drop in the number of confirmed cases
  • 301 more cases were resolved than were confirmed
  • First time resolved cases passes 60% of confirmed cases
  • All deaths in the province attributed to Institutions (LTC & Retirement)

 

COVID-19 Ontario Case Update

Information for April 27, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted April 28, 2020 at 10:30 AM

  • 15,784 confirmed cases which is an increase of 347 cases (2.3% increase)
  • 3,460 cases originate in institutions (21.9% of all cases)
  • 9,612 cases are resolved – 60.9%
  • 996 deaths increase of 45 or 6.3% of those confirmed cases
  • 264,594 people tested in total
  • 11,554 tests performed
  • 9,530 cases under investigation
  • 977 people hospitalized
  • 235 people in ICU
  • 186 people requiring ventilators
  • 11.3% of cases required hospitalization

 

Long Term Care Covid-19 Data

  • 181 locations – 5 new outbreaks
  • 2,352 patients
  • 1,108 staff
  • 521 patient deaths – 45 new deaths
  • less than 5 staff deaths

 

Federal COVID-19 Update

  • COVID-19 Modelling by Health Canada
  • Canadian Forces Snowbirds will fly over cities across the country starting in Nova Scotia this weekend and working west throughout the week. Stay Tuned for Oakville time
  • 685 more people recovered than were diagnosed.

 

COVID-19 Canada Case Update

Information was released as of April 28, 2020 at 11:01 AM

Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 50,373

  • 1,348 new cases (3% increase in total cases)
  • 10 probable cases
  • 2,904 deaths – 138 new deaths
  • 11 unconfirmed cases
  • 758,412 tested (20,176 per million)
  • 19,879 recovered (39% of all cases) 2,033 more recoveries
  • 22,783 resolved (recovered plus deaths – 45.2% of all cases)
  • 2,931 cases required hospitalization
  • 720 cases in hospital in intensive care
  • 155 people requiring ventilators
  • 80% of cases related to community transmission

 

 

