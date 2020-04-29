April 29th COVID-19 Update for Oakville

Advertisement
This is the April 28th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. Things are beginning to look brighter as more people are recovering than are being diagnosed.
April 29th COVID-19 Update
Community Youth Group Facility pending outbreak
- No new cases
- No new cases
- Decrease in the number of likely cases
- Decrease in the number of active cases
Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases
Case information was released on April 29, 2020 at 12:50 PM for the end of day of April 27, 2020
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 142 – No new cases
- Likely cases in Oakville is 23 – decrease of 2
- Confirmed and likely cases total is 165 a decrease of 2
- Total Deaths: 2 – no new deaths
- Recoveries: 122 increase of 5 (85.9% of confirmed cases)
- Completed Cases: 124
- 5 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks
- 2 resolved Oakville Institutional Outbreaks
- Oakville accounts for 32.9% of Halton’s cases
Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases
- one new death
- one pending institution outbreak
- 21 more people recovered then were confirmed
Case information was released on April 29, 2020 at 12:50 PM for the end of day of April 28, 2020
- 448 COVID-19 confirmed cases an increase of 5 over 24 hours
- 60 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation a decrease of 4 in 24 hours
- 508 Total cases (confirmed and probable) an increase of 1 over 24 hours
- 301 recovered an increase of 22 in 24 hours
- 22 deaths (11 related to institutions) – 1 new deaths
- 323 cases resolved – 72% of confirmed cases – 63.6% of all
- 14 Institutional Outbreaks ( 7 resolved)
- List of essential workers eligible to receive free emergency child care expanded. It includes workers in: the food supply chain, retirement homes, grocery stores, pharmacies, and certain federal employees, including the military
- Significant drop in the number of confirmed cases
- 301 more cases were resolved than were confirmed
- First time resolved cases passes 60% of confirmed cases
- All deaths in the province attributed to Institutions (LTC & Retirement)
COVID-19 Ontario Case Update
Information for April 27, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted April 28, 2020 at 10:30 AM
- 15,784 confirmed cases which is an increase of 347 cases (2.3% increase)
- 3,460 cases originate in institutions (21.9% of all cases)
- 9,612 cases are resolved – 60.9%
- 996 deaths increase of 45 or 6.3% of those confirmed cases
- 264,594 people tested in total
- 11,554 tests performed
- 9,530 cases under investigation
- 977 people hospitalized
- 235 people in ICU
- 186 people requiring ventilators
- 11.3% of cases required hospitalization
Long Term Care Covid-19 Data
- 181 locations – 5 new outbreaks
- 2,352 patients
- 1,108 staff
- 521 patient deaths – 45 new deaths
- less than 5 staff deaths
- COVID-19 Modelling by Health Canada
- Canadian Forces Snowbirds will fly over cities across the country starting in Nova Scotia this weekend and working west throughout the week. Stay Tuned for Oakville time
- 685 more people recovered than were diagnosed.
COVID-19 Canada Case Update
Information was released as of April 28, 2020 at 11:01 AM
Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 50,373
- 1,348 new cases (3% increase in total cases)
- 10 probable cases
- 2,904 deaths – 138 new deaths
- 11 unconfirmed cases
- 758,412 tested (20,176 per million)
- 19,879 recovered (39% of all cases) 2,033 more recoveries
- 22,783 resolved (recovered plus deaths – 45.2% of all cases)
- 2,931 cases required hospitalization
- 720 cases in hospital in intensive care
- 155 people requiring ventilators
- 80% of cases related to community transmission
