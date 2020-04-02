This is the April 2nd COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.
- MP Pam Damoff hosted a Tele-Town Hall for Oakville North-Burlington residents on Thursday, April 2 at approximately 5:30 p.m. It included: MPP Effie Triantafilopoulos, Burlington Mayor, Marianne Meed Ward and Oakville. MP Damoff will have the recording online in 3 to 4 days.
- Oakville By-Law Officers can and will enforce the Quarantine Order
Case information was released on April 2, 2020 at 11:30 AM
- The dramatic spike in the number of cases in Halton due in part to suspected cases being confirmed. There were 7 new cases (all from Oakville).
- There are 74 COVID-19 confirmed cases
- People from the ages of 20 to 44 year-olds make up 32% of the cases
- Halton Regional Police create a COVID-19 Enforcement Hotline – 905-847-4722 and request the public not to call 9-1-1 unless it is for an emergency
- Halton Regional Police can not enforce social distancing
Assessment Centre Protocol
- Halton’s COVID-19 assessment centres are only available by appointment
- At this time you must meet the testing criteria that is available at Halton- COVID-19
- You schedule an appointment by calling 905-203-7963
- Number tests performed and results have not been released
Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases
- Dramatic rise in Oakville cases is due in part to a number of suspected cases now being confirmed. Oakville now has 7 more confirmed cases.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 31 as of April 1, 2020 at 11:45 AM
- Confirmation of the death of one elderly Oakville woman
New spending announcements
- $12M to expand online and virtual mental health supports
- $2.6 million to hire new psychologists and other mental health workers to support Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) personnel
- $2.7M for community agencies that support victims of domestic violence and other violent crimes
- $1.3M in technology to help courts and tribunals continue the transition to remote operations
COVID-19 Ontario Case Update
Information for April 1, 2020, and posted April 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM
- 2,793 confirmed cases which is an increase of 16.8% (401 cases)
- 831 cases are resolved – 29.8%
- 53 deceased or 1.9% of those confirmed cases
- 62,733 people tested in total – 4,859 tests completed today
- 405 people hospitalized
- 167 people in ICU
- 112 people requiring ventilators
Minister Anand announced on Twitter the first shipment of Personal Protective Equipment arrived from China. She made that announcement at 11:20 AM.
Details of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy to Help Businesses released.
Information as of April 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 10,114
- 18 probable cases
- 483 cases required hospitalization
- 148 cases in hospital in intensive care
- 67% of cases related to community transmission
- 127 people have died
