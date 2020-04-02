Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Advertisement

This is the April 2nd COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.

April 2nd COVID-19 Update

MP Pam Damoff hosted a Tele-Town Hall for Oakville North-Burlington residents on Thursday, April 2 at approximately 5:30 p.m. It included: MPP Effie Triantafilopoulos, Burlington Mayor, Marianne Meed Ward and Oakville. MP Damoff will have the recording online in 3 to 4 days.

Oakville By-Law Officers can and will enforce the Quarantine Order

Case information was released on April 2, 2020 at 11:30 AM

The dramatic spike in the number of cases in Halton due in part to suspected cases being confirmed. There were 7 new cases (all from Oakville).

There are 74 COVID-19 confirmed cases

People from the ages of 20 to 44 year-olds make up 32% of the cases

Halton Regional Police create a COVID-19 Enforcement Hotline – 905-847-4722 and request the public not to call 9-1-1 unless it is for an emergency

Halton Regional Police can not enforce social distancing

Assessment Centre Protocol

Halton’s COVID-19 assessment centres are only available by appointment

At this time you must meet the testing criteria that is available at Halton- COVID-19

You schedule an appointment by calling 905-203-7963

Number tests performed and results have not been released

Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases

Dramatic rise in Oakville cases is due in part to a number of suspected cases now being confirmed. Oakville now has 7 more confirmed cases.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 31 as of April 1, 2020 at 11:45 AM

Confirmation of the death of one elderly Oakville woman

New spending announcements

$12M to expand online and virtual mental health supports

$2.6 million to hire new psychologists and other mental health workers to support Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) personnel

$2.7M for community agencies that support victims of domestic violence and other violent crimes

$1.3M in technology to help courts and tribunals continue the transition to remote operations

COVID-19 Ontario Case Update

Information for April 1, 2020, and posted April 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM

2,793 confirmed cases which is an increase of 16.8% (401 cases)

831 cases are resolved – 29.8%

53 deceased or 1.9% of those confirmed cases

62,733 people tested in total – 4,859 tests completed today

405 people hospitalized

167 people in ICU

112 people requiring ventilators

Minister Anand announced on Twitter the first shipment of Personal Protective Equipment arrived from China. She made that announcement at 11:20 AM.

Details of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy to Help Businesses released.

Information as of April 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM

Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 10,114

18 probable cases

483 cases required hospitalization

148 cases in hospital in intensive care

67% of cases related to community transmission

127 people have died

Advertisement

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

April 2 2020, COVID-19 Status, Government of Canada, Government of Ontario, Halton Health Department, Town of Oakville