Advertisement
This is the April 30th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. Today the information is both encouraging and sad. We continue to see more people recovering than being diagnosed in Oakville, Halton, and Ontario, but not across the country. The sad news is that the death toll in Ontario crossed 1,000 people, and 3000 people across the country.
April 30th COVID-19 Update
Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases
Case information was released on April 30, 2020 at 12:20 PM for the end of day of April 29, 2020
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 150 – 8 new cases
- Likely cases in Oakville is 21 – decrease of 2
- Confirmed and likely cases total is 171 a increase of 6
- Total Deaths: 2 – no new deaths
- Recoveries: 123 increase of 5 (82% of confirmed cases)
- Completed Cases: 125
- 5 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks
- 2 resolved Oakville Institutional Outbreaks
- Oakville accounts for 33.2% of Halton’s cases
Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases
- recovery rate vs new confirmed case is 55 to 7
- First time testing surpasses 6,000
Case information was released on April 29, 2020 at 12:50 PM for the end of day of April 28, 2020
- 456 COVID-19 confirmed cases an increase of 8 over 24 hours
- 59 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation a decrease of 1 in 24 hours
- 515 Total cases (confirmed and probable) an increase of 7 over 24 hours
- 352 recovered an increase of 51 in 24 hours
- 22 deaths (11 related to institutions) – 1 new deaths
- 374 cases resolved – 82% of confirmed cases – 72.6% of all
- 14 Institutional Outbreaks ( 7 resolved)
- 149 cases relate to an institution
- 41% of cases are attributed to community transmission
- less than 6,700 tested
- Province provides regulations around the safe operation of business during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
- A new free 511 app which will provide truck drivers immediate access to the information they need to stay safe, fed and rested.
- Number of newly resolved cases per day exceeds the number of newly confirmed cases
- For the first time the number of deaths exceed 1,000
COVID-19 Ontario Case Update
Information for April 29, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted April 30, 2020 at 10:30 AM
- 16,187 confirmed cases which is an increase of 459 cases (2.9% increase)
- 3,460 cases originate in institutions (21.9% of all cases)
- 10,205 cases are resolved increase of 593- 63%
- 1,082 deaths increase of 86 or 6.3% of those confirmed cases
- 277,522 people tested in total
- 12,928 tests performed
- 11,859 cases under investigation
- 999 people hospitalized
- 233 people in ICU
- 181 people requiring ventilators
Long Term Care Covid-19 Data
- 190 locations – 9 new outbreaks
- 2,385 patients
- 1,148 staff increase of 40
- 530 patient deaths – 9 new deaths
- less than 5 staff deaths
- Increase cyber threats targeting vulnerable institutions in the health sector
- Launch ofa web-based email service that provides subscribers with critical information related to the pandemic. “Get Updates on COVID-19”
- For the first time there are over 3,000 deaths
COVID-19 Canada Case Update
Information was released as of April 28, 2020 at 11:01 AM
Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 52,056
- 1,683 new cases (3.2% increase in total cases)
- 3,082 deaths – 178 new deaths
- 11 unconfirmed cases
- 788,283 tested an increase of 29,871 (20,971 per million)
- 19,879 recovered (38.2% of all cases) 1,041 more recoveries
- 24,002 resolved (recovered plus deaths – 46.1% of all cases) increase of 1,219
- 3,008 cases required hospitalization an increase of 78
- 725 cases in hospital in intensive care an increase of 5
- 155 people requiring ventilators
- 80% of cases related to community transmission
Tags:
April 30 2020, Coronavirus Update, COVID-19 Update, Government of Canada, Government of Ontario, Halton Region, Town of Oakville