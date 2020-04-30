Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Advertisement

This is the April 30th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. Today the information is both encouraging and sad. We continue to see more people recovering than being diagnosed in Oakville, Halton, and Ontario, but not across the country. The sad news is that the death toll in Ontario crossed 1,000 people, and 3000 people across the country.

April 30th COVID-19 Update

Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases

Case information was released on April 30, 2020 at 12:20 PM for the end of day of April 29, 2020

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 150 – 8 new cases

Likely cases in Oakville is 21 – decrease of 2

Confirmed and likely cases total is 171 a increase of 6

Total Deaths: 2 – no new deaths

Recoveries: 123 increase of 5 (82% of confirmed cases)

Completed Cases: 125

5 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks

2 resolved Oakville Institutional Outbreaks

Oakville accounts for 33.2% of Halton’s cases

Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases

recovery rate vs new confirmed case is 55 to 7

First time testing surpasses 6,000

Case information was released on April 29, 2020 at 12:50 PM for the end of day of April 28, 2020

456 COVID-19 confirmed cases an increase of 8 over 24 hours

59 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation a decrease of 1 in 24 hours

515 Total cases (confirmed and probable) an increase of 7 over 24 hours

352 recovered an increase of 51 in 24 hours

22 deaths (11 related to institutions) – 1 new deaths

374 cases resolved – 82% of confirmed cases – 72.6% of all

14 Institutional Outbreaks ( 7 resolved )

) 149 cases relate to an institution

41% of cases are attributed to community transmission

less than 6,700 tested

Province provides regulations around the safe operation of business during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

A new free 511 app which will provide truck drivers immediate access to the information they need to stay safe, fed and rested.

Number of newly resolved cases per day exceeds the number of newly confirmed cases

For the first time the number of deaths exceed 1,000

COVID-19 Ontario Case Update

Information for April 29, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted April 30, 2020 at 10:30 AM

16,187 confirmed cases which is an increase of 459 cases (2.9% increase)

3,460 cases originate in institutions (21.9% of all cases)

10,205 cases are resolved increase of 593- 63%

1,082 deaths increase of 86 or 6.3% of those confirmed cases

277,522 people tested in total

12,928 tests performed

11,859 cases under investigation

999 people hospitalized

233 people in ICU

181 people requiring ventilators

Long Term Care Covid-19 Data

190 locations – 9 new outbreaks

2,385 patients

1,148 staff increase of 40

530 patient deaths – 9 new deaths

less than 5 staff deaths

Increase cyber threats targeting vulnerable institutions in the health sector

Launch ofa web-based email service that provides subscribers with critical information related to the pandemic. “Get Updates on COVID-19”

For the first time there are over 3,000 deaths

COVID-19 Canada Case Update

Information was released as of April 28, 2020 at 11:01 AM

Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 52,056

1,683 new cases (3.2% increase in total cases)

3,082 deaths – 178 new deaths

11 unconfirmed cases

788,283 tested an increase of 29,871 (20,971 per million)

19,879 recovered ( 38.2% of all cases) 1,041 more recoveries

of all cases) 1,041 more recoveries 24,002 resolved (recovered plus deaths – 46.1 % of all cases) increase of 1,219

of all cases) increase of 1,219 3,008 cases required hospitalization an increase of 78

725 cases in hospital in intensive care an increase of 5

155 people requiring ventilators

80% of cases related to community transmission

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

April 30 2020, Coronavirus Update, COVID-19 Update, Government of Canada, Government of Ontario, Halton Region, Town of Oakville