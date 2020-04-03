By Nolan A Machan
Friday, April 3, 2020 5:11 pm · 0 Comments
This is the April 3rd COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.
Case information was released on April 3, 2020 at 11:30 AM
Assessment Centre Protocol
A new online COVID-19 Test Results portal all you need is your Ontario Health Card
Public health units such as hospitals can now hire additional necessary staff such as retired doctors, nurses, social workers, licenced personal care providers. Apply online at COVID-19 Health Care Provider Recruitment.
Dr. Peter Donnelly, CEO and President of Public Health Ontario predicts total deaths from COVID-19 to range between 3,000 to 15,000. 1,600 deaths with 80,000 cases to occur by the end of April.
Retirement homes given more flexibility to recruit and reassign staff
New List of essential businesses was released.
COVID-19 Ontario Case Update
Information for April 2, 2020, and posted April 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Minister Anand announced on Twitter the first shipment of Personal Protective Equipment arrived from China. She made that announcement at 11:20 AM.
Details of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy to Help Businesses released.
Information as of April 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 10,114
Tests: 290,570 completed – 12688 positive
April 2 2020, COVID-19 Status, Government of Canada, Government of Ontario, Halton Health Department, Ministry of Health, Town of Oakville