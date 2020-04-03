Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

This is the April 3rd COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.

April 3rd COVID-19 Update

Oakville Fire Department confirms 2nd case of COVID-19, 3 additional firefighters in self-isolation

All Spring recreation and culture programs Cancelled,

Sports field and facility rentals cancelled until the end of May

Extending the closure of all town facilities

Issued temporary layoff notices for over 800 part-time staff

Mayor Burton signs Emergency Physical Distancing By-law

Case information was released on April 3, 2020 at 11:30 AM

There are 100 COVID-19 confirmed cases

People who are 65 plus make up 18% of the cases

As of April 1st 14 people where hospitalized, 2 people have died

Halton Regional Police can not enforce social distancing

Second Long-Term Care located in Georgetown facility confirmed COVID-19. The first was in Halton Hills

Assessment Centre Protocol

Halton’s COVID-19 assessment centres are only available by appointment

At this time you must meet the testing criteria that is available at Halton- COVID-19

You schedule an appointment by calling 905-203-7963

3500 plus tests were completed as of April 1st

Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases

Oakville now has 9 more confirmed cases, a 30 increase

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 40 as of April 2, 2020 at 11:45 AM

A new online COVID-19 Test Results portal all you need is your Ontario Health Card

Public health units such as hospitals can now hire additional necessary staff such as retired doctors, nurses, social workers, licenced personal care providers. Apply online at COVID-19 Health Care Provider Recruitment.

Dr. Peter Donnelly, CEO and President of Public Health Ontario predicts total deaths from COVID-19 to range between 3,000 to 15,000. 1,600 deaths with 80,000 cases to occur by the end of April.

Retirement homes given more flexibility to recruit and reassign staff

New List of essential businesses was released.

COVID-19 Ontario Case Update

Information for April 2, 2020, and posted April 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM

3,255 confirmed cases which is an increase of 16.5% (462 cases)

1,023 cases are resolved – 31.4%

67 deceased or 2.1% of those confirmed cases

66,753 people tested in total

1,245 cases under investigation

462 people hospitalized

194 people in ICU

140 people requiring ventilators

Minister Anand announced on Twitter the first shipment of Personal Protective Equipment arrived from China. She made that announcement at 11:20 AM.

Details of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy to Help Businesses released.

Information as of April 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM

Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 10,114

Tests: 290,570 completed – 12688 positive

18 probable cases

483 cases required hospitalization

148 cases in hospital in intensive care

67% of cases related to community transmission

127 people have died

