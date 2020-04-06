Advertisement
This is the April 6th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.
April 6th COVID-19 Update
- Physical Distancing By-Law in effect and will be enforced by By-law officers, and HRPS if necessary.
- Oakville Transit is running a new schedule.
Case information was released on April 6, 2020 for the end of day on April 5th
- There are 155 COVID-19 confirmed cases which is a 55% jump since Friday.
- People who are 20 to 44 years old plus make up 27.1 % of the cases
- 43 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation
Assessment Centre Protocol
- Halton’s COVID-19 assessment centres are only available by appointment
- At this time you must meet the testing criteria that is available at Halton- COVID-19
- You schedule an appointment by calling 905-203-7963
Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases
- Oakville now has 6 more confirmed cases
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 56 as of the end of day on April 5, 2020
- $300 million allocated in either $200 or $250 per child one time payment for parents
- AgFoodJobs Program announced because we will need an substantial increase in the number of people working this sector
- $50 million Ontario Together Fund for businesses that can produce goods that will be used in the fight against COVID-19
- $2 million plus has been allocated for Halton from the Social Services Relief Fund
- COVID-19 testing capacity to reach 18,900 per day by mid-April
COVID-19 Ontario Case Update
Information for April 5, 2020, and posted April 6, 2020
- 4,347 confirmed cases which is an increase of 7.7% (309 cases)
- 1,624 cases are resolved – 37.4% a 6 point increase
- 132 deceased or 3% of those confirmed cases
- 78,796 people tested in total
- 329 cases under investigation
- 589 people hospitalized
- 216 people in ICU
- 160 people requiring ventilators
Today was the first day that Applications for Canada Emergency Response Benefit were accepted.
New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) to use funding previously received through the community-based stream to provide immediate and essential services to seniors impacted by COVID-19.
Information as of April 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 15,822
- 18 probable cases
- 690 cases required hospitalization
- 202 cases in hospital in intensive care
- 72% of cases related to community transmission
- 258 people have died
