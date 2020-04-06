Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

This is the April 6th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.

April 6th COVID-19 Update

Physical Distancing By-Law in effect and will be enforced by By-law officers, and HRPS if necessary.

Oakville Transit is running a new schedule.

Case information was released on April 6, 2020 for the end of day on April 5th

There are 155 COVID-19 confirmed cases which is a 55% jump since Friday.

People who are 20 to 44 years old plus make up 27.1 % of the cases

43 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation

Assessment Centre Protocol

Halton’s COVID-19 assessment centres are only available by appointment

At this time you must meet the testing criteria that is available at Halton- COVID-19

You schedule an appointment by calling 905-203-7963

Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases

Oakville now has 6 more confirmed cases

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 56 as of the end of day on April 5, 2020

$300 million allocated in either $200 or $250 per child one time payment for parents

AgFoodJobs Program announced because we will need an substantial increase in the number of people working this sector

$50 million Ontario Together Fund for businesses that can produce goods that will be used in the fight against COVID-19

$2 million plus has been allocated for Halton from the Social Services Relief Fund

COVID-19 testing capacity to reach 18,900 per day by mid-April

COVID-19 Ontario Case Update

Information for April 5, 2020, and posted April 6, 2020

4,347 confirmed cases which is an increase of 7.7% (309 cases)

1,624 cases are resolved – 37.4% a 6 point increase

132 deceased or 3% of those confirmed cases

78,796 people tested in total

329 cases under investigation

589 people hospitalized

216 people in ICU

160 people requiring ventilators

Today was the first day that Applications for Canada Emergency Response Benefit were accepted.

New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) to use funding previously received through the community-based stream to provide immediate and essential services to seniors impacted by COVID-19.

Information as of April 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM

Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 15,822

18 probable cases

690 cases required hospitalization

202 cases in hospital in intensive care

72% of cases related to community transmission

258 people have died

