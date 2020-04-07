Advertisement

This is the April 7th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.

April 7th COVID-19 Update

Physical Distancing By-Law was amended to include Dogs. Dogs must now be on a leash that is no longer than 6 feet. By-Law officers will be responding to complaints -call ServiceOakville at 905-845-6601

Oakville Fire Stations, Oakville Harbours Office, Oakville Transit Operations Building are closed to the public

Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases

Case information was released on April 7, 2020 at 12:00 PM

Oakville now has 7 more confirmed cases

Oakville has 37.3% of all cases in Halton

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 63 as of the end of day on April 6, 2020

Halton Regional Police greatly appreciate the outpouring of support, but ask that any further donations such as food be given to in Oakville: Kerr Street Mission, Foodshare Food Bank, Oak Park Neighbourhood Centre.

There are 169 COVID-19 confirmed cases which is a 9% jump from yesterday.

People who are 80 plus years old plus make up 8.3 % of the cases

48 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation

Assessment Centre Protocol

Halton’s COVID-19 assessment centres are only available by appointment

At this time you must meet the testing criteria that is available at Halton- COVID-19

You schedule an appointment by calling 905-203-7963

$37 million to support outbreak planning, prevention and mitigation efforts to ensure the health and well-being of Indigenous people and communities — particularly those in remote and far-northern regions.

COVID-19 Ontario Case Update

Information for April 6, 2020, and posted April 7, 2020

4,726 confirmed cases which is an increase of 379 cases

1,624 cases are resolved – 37%

132 deceased or 3% of those confirmed cases

81,364 people tested in total

691 cases under investigation

614 people hospitalized

233 people in ICU

187 people requiring ventilators

Minister of Foreign Affairs continues to coordinate with international counterparts on COVID-19

2nd Canadian Ranger Patrol Group (2 CRPG) mobilized its 14 Canadian Ranger patrols in Nunavik on April 3rd, 2020, in response to a request from Quebec.

Information as of April 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM

Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 17,063

16 probable cases

346,507 have been tested with 17,553 confirmed positive

702 cases required hospitalization

204 cases in hospital in intensive care

61% of people in ICU are 60 plus or older, but only account for 32% of the cases

71% of cases related to community transmission

345 people have died

