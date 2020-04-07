Advertisement
This is the April 7th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.
April 7th COVID-19 Update
- Physical Distancing By-Law was amended to include Dogs. Dogs must now be on a leash that is no longer than 6 feet. By-Law officers will be responding to complaints -call ServiceOakville at 905-845-6601
- Oakville Fire Stations, Oakville Harbours Office, Oakville Transit Operations Building are closed to the public
Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases
Case information was released on April 7, 2020 at 12:00 PM
- Oakville now has 7 more confirmed cases
- Oakville has 37.3% of all cases in Halton
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 63 as of the end of day on April 6, 2020
Halton Regional Police greatly appreciate the outpouring of support, but ask that any further donations such as food be given to in Oakville: Kerr Street Mission, Foodshare Food Bank, Oak Park Neighbourhood Centre.
Case information was released on April 7, 2020 at 12:00 PM
- There are 169 COVID-19 confirmed cases which is a 9% jump from yesterday.
- People who are 80 plus years old plus make up 8.3 % of the cases
- 48 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation
Assessment Centre Protocol
- Halton’s COVID-19 assessment centres are only available by appointment
- At this time you must meet the testing criteria that is available at Halton- COVID-19
- You schedule an appointment by calling 905-203-7963
- $37 million to support outbreak planning, prevention and mitigation efforts to ensure the health and well-being of Indigenous people and communities — particularly those in remote and far-northern regions.
COVID-19 Ontario Case Update
Information for April 6, 2020, and posted April 7, 2020
- 4,726 confirmed cases which is an increase of 379 cases
- 1,624 cases are resolved – 37%
- 132 deceased or 3% of those confirmed cases
- 81,364 people tested in total
- 691 cases under investigation
- 614 people hospitalized
- 233 people in ICU
- 187 people requiring ventilators
- Minister of Foreign Affairs continues to coordinate with international counterparts on COVID-19
- 2nd Canadian Ranger Patrol Group (2 CRPG) mobilized its 14 Canadian Ranger patrols in Nunavik on April 3rd, 2020, in response to a request from Quebec.
Information as of April 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 17,063
- 16 probable cases
- 346,507 have been tested with 17,553 confirmed positive
- 702 cases required hospitalization
- 204 cases in hospital in intensive care
- 61% of people in ICU are 60 plus or older, but only account for 32% of the cases
- 71% of cases related to community transmission
- 345 people have died
