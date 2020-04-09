Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.
This is the April 9th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.
Just under 50% of deaths occurred in long-term care facilities
By April 16 the forecast there will be 22,580 to 31,850 cases resulting in 500 to 700 deaths
Greatest safety measures to be in place into the summer
Changes to Canada Wage Subsidy Program
A business will now be able to compare their sales to the same month last year OR January and February, 2020. This will help new and growing firms who may not have qualified based on a comparison to 2019.
A business need only demonstrate a 15% reduction in gross revenues for March, 2020.
Charitable and Not-For-Profit organizations may include or exclude government money when calculating their loss
Changes to the summer job program
An increase to the wage subsidy, so that private and public sector employers can also receive up to 100% of the provincial minimum hourly wage for each employee
An extension to the end date for employment to February 28, 2021
Allow employers to adapt their projects and job activities to support essential services
Allowing employers to hire staff on a part-time basis
COVID-19 Canada Case Update
Information was released as of April 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 19,774
16 probable cases
359,269 have been tested with 17,553 confirmed positive
Test rate of 9,558 per million population
1118 cases required hospitalization
326 cases in hospital in intensive care
60 plus or older account for 33% of the cases but make up 64% of hospitalizations and 65% of the ICU admissions
No part of the website/publication may be copied or reprinted without the written consent of the publisher. The views expressed by the contributors are not necessarily those of the publisher, editor, or staff. Oakville News and or OakvilleNews.Org and or Nolan Machan & Associates does not take any responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts, photographs or videos.