This is the April 9th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.

April 9th COVID-19 Update

Oakville Cemeteries are closed – burials will still take place

12,000 face masks to our hospital on behalf of Oakville’s sister city, Huai’an, China

Park Tables and benches are not to be used – you will receive a fine if you use them.

Parking lots to all parks are blocked.

Walking trails remain open, but people are reminded not to linger

Confirmed outbreak at Chartwell Waterford Retirement Home – Oak Park which is just across the street from Post Hill Long Term Care which the first facility to declare an outbreak

Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases

Case information was released on April 9, 2020 at 11:30 AM

Oakville now has 36 more confirmed cases with 4 probable case

Oakville has 39.8% of all cases in Halton

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 102

How Halton is tracing and reducing the spread of COVID-19

No Spring Loose Leaf Collection

Halton Regional Police greatly appreciate the outpouring of support, but ask that any further donations such as food be given to in Oakville: Kerr Street Mission, Foodshare Food Bank, Oak Park Neighbourhood Centre.

Halton Regional Police lay 149 charges for Intimate Partner Abuse

Emergency Child Care Centre in Oakville is Sedgewick Regional Child Care Centre – providing 24 hour care 7 days a week – people who qualify are listed on the provincial website.

Case information was released on April 9, 2020 at 11:30 AM

There are 249 COVID-19 confirmed cases

People who are 40 to 59 plus make up 43.8 % of the cases

15 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation

69 recovered

4 deaths

38 people in hospital

40% community spread

6 institutional outbreaks (none declared over)

Online Portal was launched to help match skilled frontline workers with employers

Ontario launches Jobs and Recovery Committee

Ontario partners with SPARK Ontario to help seniors and the most vulnerable stay connected and healthy as they self isolate during the COVID-19 outbreak.

COVID-19 Ontario Case Update

Information for April 8, 2020, and posted April 9, 2020

5,759 confirmed cases which is an increase of 483 cases

2,305 cases are resolved – 40%

200 deceased or 3.5% of those confirmed cases

88,698 people tested in total

1,208 cases under investigation

632 people hospitalized

264 people in ICU

214 people requiring ventilators

Release of National modelling on the COVID-19 epidemic in Canada which shows

Just under 50% of deaths occurred in long-term care facilities

By April 16 the forecast there will be 22,580 to 31,850 cases resulting in 500 to 700 deaths

Greatest safety measures to be in place into the summer

Changes to Canada Wage Subsidy Program

A business will now be able to compare their sales to the same month last year OR January and February, 2020. This will help new and growing firms who may not have qualified based on a comparison to 2019.

A business need only demonstrate a 15% reduction in gross revenues for March, 2020.

Charitable and Not-For-Profit organizations may include or exclude government money when calculating their loss

Changes to the summer job program

An increase to the wage subsidy, so that private and public sector employers can also receive up to 100% of the provincial minimum hourly wage for each employee

An extension to the end date for employment to February 28, 2021

Allow employers to adapt their projects and job activities to support essential services

Allowing employers to hire staff on a part-time basis

COVID-19 Canada Case Update

Information was released as of April 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM

Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 19,774

16 probable cases

359,269 have been tested with 17,553 confirmed positive

Test rate of 9,558 per million population

1118 cases required hospitalization

326 cases in hospital in intensive care

60 plus or older account for 33% of the cases but make up 64% of hospitalizations and 65% of the ICU admissions

71% of cases related to community transmission

401 people have died (2.2% mortality Rate

