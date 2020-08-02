Armed Oakville man charged with sexual assault

Advertisement

Investigators of Peel Regional Police Special Victims Unit arrested and charged an Oakville, Ontario man in relation to a sexual assault of a stranger with a firearm.

On Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at approximately 7:00 p.m., the victim was walking in the parking lot of the plaza located near Hurontario Street and Elia Avenue in the City of Mississauga.

Elia Avenue is one block north of Highway 403, south of Eglinton Avenue, and runs east of Hurontario Street (Highway 10).

The accused drove by and attempted to solicit the victim, an 18-year-old woman, who was walking in the parking lot. The accused then brandished a firearm and demanded the victim enter his vehicle. The accused drove a short distance away and sexually assaulted the female.

Investigators from the Special Victims Unit were able to quickly identify the male responsible. On Thursday, July 30, 2020, a 34-year-old man from Oakville, was arrested and charged.

Charges

Sexual Assault with a Weapon

Forcible Confinement

Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Utter Threat to Cause Death or Bodily Harm

The accused was held for a bail hearing and appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Investigators believe this male could be responsible for similar offences across the GTA.

“This is a disturbing demonstration of predatory behaviour from an accused which carries irreversible trauma to survivors. It is shocking to know that it occurs in any community. As in this case, our investigators will pursue sex offenders and work towards preventing them from injuring others again.” said Deputy Milinovich.

How you can help

Anyone with information regarding this incident or believe they have information pertaining to another similar incident is asked to contact investigators with Peel Regional Police Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121 ext. 3460.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.

Presumption of Innocence

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law. Due to the presumption of innocence Oakville News does not published the name(s) of suspect(s). Peel Regional Police Service does typically post suspect(s) name(s) on their website.

