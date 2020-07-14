Armed Oakville man yelling obscenities was arrested

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Advertisement

Around 9:45 AM, mid-morning on Monday, July 13, 2020 the Halton Regional Police Service responded to the area of Trafalgar Road and Leighland Avenue in the College Park neighbourhood of Oakville, Ontario. A caller indicated that an armed man was on his balcony yelling obscenities.

Halton Regional Police’s frontline officers, TAC, MCRT and K9, were deployed to the scene. Immediately roads were closed to pedestrians and vehicular traffic in the area. During negotiations, the male exited the home unharmed and surrendered to the police.

A 30 year old man from Oakville was charged with:

Uttering threats

Cause disturbance

Possession of weapons dangerous to the public peace

The 30 year-old man was held in custody.

A search warrant of the home was later executed during which two pellet gun-style firearms were recovered.

Halton Regional Police thank area residents for their patience as we worked to resolve this situation safely.

How to submit witness information

Anyone with information in regards to this investigation of the man yelling obscenities is asked to contact Detective Constable Ben Merchant of the Halton Regional Police Service 2 District (Oakville) Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2248.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can submit tips to Halton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.​

Presumption of Innocence

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law. Due to the presumption of innocence Oakville News does not published the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service does typically post suspect(s) name(s) on their website.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Cause disturbance, Halton Regional Police, Leighland Avenue, Possession of weapons dangerous to the public peace, Trafalgar Road, Uttering Threats