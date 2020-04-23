Armed Robbery in Oakville’s Glenorchy Neighbourhood

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

On Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at approximately 8:00 PM Halton Regional Police were called to the residence in Oakville’s Glenorchy * community to investigate an armed robbery which resulted in a car being stolen. The closest major intersection is Neyagawa Blvd and Dundas Street.

The victim, a pizza delivery driver arrived at a house and exited their vehicle when two suspects approached him from behind. They were brandishing a knife and demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle. The victim, who was not physically hurt, turned over the car keys.

The suspects took the car and left at a high rate of speed. They were last scene heading east towards the City of Mississauga. They are described as male, black, and wearing dark clothing. The victim’s vehicle is a newer model 4 door white Honda Civic bearing an Ontario licence plate – CHFE 225.

Anybody who may have additional information pertaining to this armed robbery in Glenorchy is asked to contact Halton Regional Police Service’s 2 District (Oakville) Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

* Glenorchy is located north of Dundas Street, East of the Sixteen Mile Creek, West of Trafalgar Road and South of Highway 403.

