Armed Robbery in Oakville’s Glenorchy Neighbourhood

By

Thursday, April 23, 2020 9:14 am

Photo credit: © OpenStreetMap contributors CC BY-SA

On Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at approximately 8:00 PM Halton Regional Police were called to the residence in Oakville’s Glenorchy * community to investigate an armed robbery which resulted in a car being stolen.  The closest major intersection is Neyagawa Blvd and Dundas Street.

The victim, a pizza delivery driver arrived at a house and exited their vehicle when two suspects approached him from behind. They were brandishing a knife and demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle. The victim, who was not physically hurt, turned over the car keys.

The suspects took the car and left at a high rate of speed. They were last scene heading east towards the City of Mississauga. They are described as male, black, and wearing dark clothing. The victim’s vehicle is a newer model 4 door white Honda Civic bearing an Ontario licence plate – CHFE 225.

Anybody who may have additional information pertaining to this armed robbery in Glenorchy is asked to contact Halton Regional Police Service’s 2 District (Oakville) Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

* Glenorchy is located north of Dundas Street, East of the Sixteen Mile Creek, West of Trafalgar Road and South of Highway 403.

