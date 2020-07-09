Arrest made for Illegal Publishing of Intimate Images

Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

An arrest has been made in Oakville from an October 2019 case about the illegal publishing of intimate images. The Halton Police made the arrest in Hamilton, Ontario yesterday based on their investigation.

An Oakville female had her iCloud account hacked by an unknown suspect. Intimate images of her were obtained and also distributed to persons in her contact list. The suspect also attempted to extort her for additional images.

Members of the Halton Regional Police Service – 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau conducted an investigation and identified a suspect.

On July 8, 2020, a Criminal Code search warrant was executed at an address in Hamilton. As a result, the 32 year old male from Hamilton was arrested and charged with:

Mischief to Data

Publishing Intimate Images Without Consent

Extortion

Halton Regional Police Service, however, are not naming the accused to protect the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Arkadiusz Olejarski of the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau. You can reach the constable at 905-825-4747 ext. 2273.

Another similar, unrelated case of a Hamilton man sharing intimate photos of an Oakville woman was reported by Oakville News back in March of this year.

More can also be learned about this case of illegal publishing of intimate images online here with Halton Regional Police.

Tags:

crime, Halton, Halton Regional Police Service, Hamilton Ontario, Illegal Publishing, Intimate Images, July 8 2020, News, Oakville, October 2019, Police Crime, Town of Oakville