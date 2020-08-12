Arrests Made in Oakville Stolen Vehicle Investigation

Tyler Collins is the Oakville News publishing assistant and arts reporter. He started with the news in 2016 and now specializes in current and live events, film, theatre and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB and has lived in Oakville more than 20 years. Proud Sheridan grad of Journalism and Performing Arts. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

Halton Regional Police arrested four suspects yesterday, three of Mississauga and one unspecified, for driving a truck that’s part of a suspected stolen vehicle investigation.

On August 11, 2020, an officer with the Halton Regional Police Service observed a stolen pickup truck being operated in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Royal Windsor Drive in the Town of Oakville.

The officer followed the vehicle until it stopped at a commercial business parking lot on Winston Churchill Boulevard in Mississauga. The lot is home to rental storage containers.

The three occupants of the vehicle were arrested along with a fourth individual that was located on the property.

A Criminal Code search warrant was later executed at one of the storage containers where police seized additional stolen property.

Suspect #1 (male, 29) of no fixed address is charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 and Breach Probation. He was held in custody.

Suspect #2 (female, 30) of Mississauga is charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 and Driving While Disqualified. She was held in custody.

Suspect #3 (female, 25) of Mississauga is charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000. She was released from custody with conditions.

Suspect #4 (male, 31) of Mississauga is charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 and Possession of Methamphetamine. He was released from custody with conditions.

Anyone with information in regards to this stolen vehicle investigation should to contact Detective Constable Sebastian Del Castillo of the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau. Reach him at 905-825-4747 ext. 2217.

This is the second vehicle crime arrest in Oakville this week. Parts of this story come courtesy of the Halton Regional Police Service.

Presumption of Innocence

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not published the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service does typically post suspect(s) name(s) on their website.

