Artus: Joshua Creek Art Virtual Exhibition

Is the founder of the Joshua Creek Heritage Arts Centre and the niece of Egyptologist and artist Amice Calverley. Sybil Calverley Rampen is the author of "The Grannies" which was later turned into a the film "Hell's Grannies" which premiered at Toronto's Hot Docs in 2007.

Artus pays homage to the three great teachers whose generosity and sharing lives on: Martin Bloch, German expressionist, Irina Schestokowich, printmaker, and Constance Howard, fibre artist.

The studio, overlooking the source of the Joshua Creek, was built in 1976 and has been filled with happy artists ever since.

Our first exhibitions were in the 1927 farmhouse, upstairs and downstairs. In 2007, we transformed the 1827 heritage barn into a gallery with the first exhibition in 2008. It is a joyous place where emerging artists can have the opportunity to see their work hung, with many going on to successful careers and hundreds of their paintings decorating homes, often treasured by descendants.

Prior to COVID-19, we have been teaching 3 to 4 times a week. Our greatest delight happens on Mondays with seven special students from Community Living Oakville. Wednesdays we share our invention of the new medium of Watercolour Printmaking for all ages and stages. Friday is for graduates, a core group of very accomplished artists. Saturdays we offer single workshops.

COVID-19 is providing a new challenge. For the first time we are joining the virtual world of technology. Many people helped make this exhibition. It will be interesting to learn and share Artus with a larger audience.

Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre