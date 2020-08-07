Back to school planning underway in Oakville

Kim Arnott is a graduate of McMaster University and Sheridan College’s journalism program, her reporting has appeared in dozens of daily and community newspapers, magazines and specialty publications over the last two decades.

Back to school planning is an August tradition, but never before has the checklist included deciding whether to send kids to the classroom.

For Oakville families with students in Halton’s public schools, that decision will have to be made by August 17.

Next Monday, the Halton District School Board (HDSB) will send home a mandatory survey asking families to commit to either face-to-face or online schooling for their students.

The board has also promised to release its plan outlining exactly what school will look like in September, beyond the broad stroke guidelines recently provided by the provincial government.

Families with students enrolled at Catholic schools are facing the same question, as the board seeks to finalize plans depending on numbers of in-person students.

Both boards are scrambling to modify school procedures and spaces to safely accommodate children while also providing quality educational opportunities.

On July 30, the province released announced that Ontario elementary students will return to the classroom full-time, in full-size classes.

High school students at 24 boards, including those in Halton will start the year in a modified model that will only include face-to-face instruction half of the time.

One course at a time

At a July 23 meeting, staff with Halton’s Catholic school board outlined what such a potential modified model could look like for its secondary students.

The suggested plan would see students focus on one subject at a time, earning one credit each 23 days, and four per semester.

Classes would be divided into two groups of 15, with students attending in-person morning classes three days in a row one week, and two days the following week. Online instruction would be held for all students every afternoon.

Portables at Appleby College

Staff at Appleby College staff are also managing last-minute details, as the private school sees some historic changes to its model.

Twelve portables will soon be delivered to the lawn of the Lakeshore Road school, to provide additional classroom space to allow students to physically distance.

Middle school students will be on campus every day, while high school students will alternate between in-person attendance and participation through teleconference.

The plan also calls for local Appleby College students to stay at home, rather than board on site.

The school is limiting boarding to one student per room and prioritizing more distant students.

Local students are disappointed, admits school principal Innes van Nostrand.

“The degree of anticipation is huge,” he says. “Lots of them are chomping at the bit to get into boarding.”

But should COVID-19 infection rates remain low, he added that the school’s plan offers flexibility.

“There’s a definite possibility that we will be shifting back to a boarding model, but that’s all going to be based on transmission rates,” he said.

While many people are focused on what the first day of school will look like, van Nostrand says the school has a plan that will allow it to shift between modes of operation, depending on pandemic circumstances.

Some of those shifts may come even before the first day of school, as the province faces growing pressure from teachers, education unions and parents who are unhappy with its plan.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Appleby College, Back to School, Halton Catholic District School Board, Halton District School Board, Kim Arnott, provincial back to school plan