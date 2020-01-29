Backup Buddy Mental Health Resource Mobile App

Advertisement

The Halton Regional Police Service whole-heartedly believes that when it comes to mental health, every action counts.

That is why we are proud to announce on Bell Let’​s Talk Day that the Halton Regional Police Service has launched the Backup Buddy mobile app, which provides access to mental wellness resources, anytime, anywhere, to every one of our members, active and retired, and their family members too. This resource is a first of its kind tailored specifically for police services in Canada.

“The goal of the Backup Buddy is to reassure those in the Halton Regional Police Service Family that they are not alone, that help is always available, and asking for it is a good thing,” says Deputy Chief Jeff Hill.

“With the help of Backup Buddy, we aim to remove the stigma surrounding mental health, provide support and resources to anyone seeking​ them, and to reinforce our Service’s dedication to supporting members facing mental health challenges,” continued Deputy Chief Hill.

The ‘BB HRPS’ app is live and available for download to Apple and Android devices. The mental health resource has been installed on all Service-issued mobile devices and members are also encouraged to download the app to their personal devices and those of their loved ones.

The Backup Buddy App project, led by the Service’s Organizational Wellness Unit, is another way to provide private and confidential support to all its members and their families. The development of this app is one of many ways the Halton Regional Police Service is striving to create a work culture where all its members and their family members, feel safe, secure and supported.

The Halton Regional Police Service is proud to be standing alongside organizations, groups and individuals across Canada on Bell Let’s Talk Day, and every day, who are committed to reducing the stigma surrounding mental illness.

About Backup Buddy App

