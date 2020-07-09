Barricaded Person Arrested in Oakville

By Constable Ryan Anderson
Thursday, July 9, 2020 1:30 pm · 0 Comments
A barricaded person has been arrested. On July 8 2020, at approximately 12:45 pm, the Halton Regional Police Service responded to the area of Upper Middle Road and Ninth Line in Oakville. They received a call regarding a male barricaded in a home and armed with a knife.
Frontline officers, TAC, K9, and negotiators were deployed to the scene to bring this to a safe conclusion. Nearby roads were also closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the immediate area.
During negotiations, the male exited the home unharmed and surrendered to police. A male youth has been subsequently charged with Forcible Confinement and was held pending a bail hearing.
The Halton Regional Police will not be releasing the name or age of the accused. More can be read regarding the case online here.
Halton Police wish to thank area residents for their patience as we worked to resolve this situation safely.
Halton Region Police, July 8, July 8th 2020, Oakville, Police Crime, Ryan Anderson, Town of Oakville