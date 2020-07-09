Barricaded Person Arrested in Oakville

Ryan Anderson is a Constable with the Halton Regional Police Services. He is the media relations officer.

A barricaded person has been arrested. On July 8 2020, at approximately 12:45 pm, the Halton Regional Police Service responded to the area of Upper Middle Road and Ninth Line in Oakville. They received a call regarding a male barricaded in a home and armed with a knife.

Frontline officers, TAC, K9, and negotiators were deployed to the scene to bring this to a safe conclusion. Nearby roads were also closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the immediate area.

During negotiations, the male exited the home unharmed and surrendered to police. A male youth has been subsequently charged with Forcible Confinement and was held pending a bail hearing.

The Halton Regional Police will not be releasing the name or age of the accused. ​More can be read regarding the case online here.

Halton Police wish to thank area residents for their patience as we worked to resolve this situation safely.

