Basement Flooding Mitigation Projects in Oakville

This Spring 2020, Halton Region will be rehabilitating the wastewater collection system on various streets for basement flooding mitigation, within Wards 1 and 2 in the Town of Oakville, to maintain the state of good repair of Regional infrastructure in the project area.

Oakville Streets

Bronte (Map 1)

Hixon Street (Wales Crescent to Solingate Drive)

Sable Street (Hixon Street to Snowden Road)

Salvator Blvd (Seafare Drive to Spencer Road)

Coronation Park

Savoy Crescent

Viewbank Crescent (1/4 of south side)

West Oakville

Willis Drive (Summerlea Street to Shaw Street)

Wellington Crescent

Fourth Line (Rebecca Street to Bridge Road)

Glen Oak Drive (Jeanette Drive to Brookside Drive)

Burton Road (Rebecca Street to Brookside Drive)

The contractor for this project is Ground Breakers Contracting Ltd., with project administration by Halton Region. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

The health and safety of our community is our number one priority. Contractors performing work on behalf of the Region have been encouraged to implement the necessary precautions, procedures and physical distancing measures that meet the guidelines set out by the Province. At this time, construction impacts will be communicated through written notices and our Halton Region staff will practice physical distancing when meeting with you. Please visit halton.ca/COVID19 for more information.

Due to the nature of the construction, and the possibility of vibration from the work activities, Ground Breakers will retain a specialized inspection company to complete a precondition survey of buildings near the construction area in order to verify and document existing structural conditions. The survey will protect property owners in the event that damage occurs during construction. Depending on the location of your property relative to the work, Ground Breakers sub-consultant may request permission to survey your property. There is no cost to residents or property owners for this service. A separate notice will be provided to schedule this inspection.

The survey includes an exterior inspection including photos of buildings and structures (or portions thereof). The inspection typically takes about an hour to complete. The inspector retained will carry photo identification and will be implementing Health and Safety measures to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Utilities such as Enbridge, Hydro and Bell Canada may have already started to locate and mark out their existing infrastructure to prepare for this construction. Please do not remove these marker stakes or paint markings. Staff will return to remove them once the project is complete.

PLANNING AHEAD

To help you plan ahead for ongoing improvements, residents can expect the following during construction:

Driveway access: Direct access to your driveway may be restricted for short periods of time. We will provide advance notice of any planned restrictions.

Direct access to your driveway may be restricted for short periods of time. We will provide advance notice of any planned restrictions. Dust and mud: There may be increased levels of dust and mud near the work site. The contractor is required to manage these impacts.

There may be increased levels of dust and mud near the work site. The contractor is required to manage these impacts. Erosion and sediment controls: We will install erosion and sediment control measures for the duration of the project, including a tree protection fence with heavy-duty silt fabric around the perimeter of the project site.

We will install erosion and sediment control measures for the duration of the project, including a tree protection fence with heavy-duty silt fabric around the perimeter of the project site. Lawn irrigation system: If you have a lawn irrigation system, please locate, disconnect and remove any sprinkler heads within the public road allowance. Halton Region will reimburse you for the reinstallation of the removed irrigation systems.

If you have a lawn irrigation system, please locate, disconnect and remove any sprinkler heads within the public road allowance. Halton Region will reimburse you for the reinstallation of the removed irrigation systems. Noise: You may experience noise as a result of Regional improvements. We will schedule work in accordance with local noise by-laws.

You may experience noise as a result of Regional improvements. We will schedule work in accordance with local noise by-laws. Precondition photos: In the coming weeks, a Halton Region representative will take photos of the project site before the project begins.

In the coming weeks, a Halton Region representative will take photos of the project site before the project begins. Sanitary services: The contractor may ask you to restrict your water usage at specific times during the course of construction. This should only last for a limited amount of time while they rehabilitate and/or replace your service.

The contractor may ask you to restrict your water usage at specific times during the course of construction. This should only last for a limited amount of time while they rehabilitate and/or replace your service. Traffic delays: This work may cause traffic delays, lane shifts or lane restrictions. We will make every effort to minimize any potential inconvenience. Emergency vehicle access will be maintained at all times.

This work may cause traffic delays, lane shifts or lane restrictions. We will make every effort to minimize any potential inconvenience. Emergency vehicle access will be maintained at all times. Tree protection fences: Tree protection fences will be installed before construction around specific trees within the project site that may be at risk of damage during construction. The tree protection fences will serve as barrier for the tree and root zone to prevent damage during construction.

Tree protection fences will be installed before construction around specific trees within the project site that may be at risk of damage during construction. The tree protection fences will serve as barrier for the tree and root zone to prevent damage during construction. Tree removals: . To accommodate the development of this project, a certified arborist will remove 4 of trees. Some pruning of hazardous trees and limbs may be required. A Regional Forester will direct the planting of new trees and replace trees previously lost through management of hazardous trees.

. To accommodate the development of this project, a certified arborist will remove 4 of trees. Some pruning of hazardous trees and limbs may be required. A Regional Forester will direct the planting of new trees and replace trees previously lost through management of hazardous trees. Truck traffic: You will notice occasional increases in truck traffic around the ongoing work. Please be aware and use extra caution while driving.

You will notice occasional increases in truck traffic around the ongoing work. Please be aware and use extra caution while driving. Vibration: You may experience some vibration due to ongoing work. As a precaution, we recommend that you remove or secure objects on shelves and walls.

You may experience some vibration due to ongoing work. As a precaution, we recommend that you remove or secure objects on shelves and walls. Waste collection: Your garbage and recycling will continue to be picked up on your regular scheduled collection day. The contractor is responsible for moving your garbage and recycling to a location where our collection vehicles can pick them up. Please mark your house number on containers or bins to help with identification.

MAP 1 – Bronte

Map 2 – Coronation Park

Map 3 – West Oakville

