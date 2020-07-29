Ben & Flo fire deemed suspicious

Ryan Anderson is a Constable with the Halton Regional Police Services. He is the media relations officer.

​On Tuesday July 28, 2020 just after 9:30 pm, the Halton Regional Police Service and Oakville Fire responded to a fire at Ben & Florentine Restaurant located at 146 Lakeshore Road West, in Oakville.

The restaurant sustained significant damage as a result of the incident. Police are currently investigating this suspicious fire as an arson/property crime. The restaurant was not occupied at the time of the fire.

Witnesses observed two individuals fleeing the rear of the restaurant on foot, and then leaving the area in a white Ford pickup truck. The truck was last observed traveling westbound on Lakeshore Road. Police are appealing to anyone with dash cam video from the area between 9:15 pm and 10:00 pm.

Any witnesses or anyone with information regarding the fire at Ben & Florentine Restaurant is asked to contact Detective Constable Robert Barger or Detective Constable Matthew Duncan of the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2275 or 2259.​

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

