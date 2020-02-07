Bill Barnes’ 100th Birthday celebrated by Rotary

On February 6, 2020, the Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar celebrated the 100thBirthday of Bill Barnes, a Founding Member and first President of the Club. He has been a Rotarian for more then 40 years.

Bill Barnes worked for Bell Telephone until his retirement. He was a member of the Bell Retirees Club. He began a second career by joining Fried and Russell in Downtown Oakville.

He was actively involved in his community and the Condominium Board of Directors at Ennisclare in Bronte. He also participated in the Walk Abouts created by former Councillor Ralph Robinson with Town of Oakville Staff to keep Bronte beautiful and attractive to local residents, Oakville and tourists who visit.

One of the first projects that Bill initiated for the Club to be involved in was a picnic shelter for Coronation Park. He loved to talk and recruit people to join Rotary. He didn’t believe that the Club’s Directory should include the members date of birth. However, he has since changed his mind now that he is 100 years-old.

At one time in his travels, he was held hostage at a resort in Mexico as the Tour Operator had not paid the resort. It took a while to resolve this problem but Bill and the group finally escaped and made it back home.

He loves to tell jokes and was always prepared when it became time to be the Fine Master at a club luncheon.

Mr. Barnes is currently an Honourary Member of the Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar.

The Rotary Club of Oakville-Trafalgar (RCOT) was chartered in 1978. It carries out projects both locally and internationally to help realize Rotary’s humanitarian goals.

The club meets once a week on Thursdays at noon (except on statutory holidays). Each meeting includes a business aspect, fellowship, lunch and a speaker.

Most club members serve on various committees. Our Community Service committee considers local humanitarian projects. Our International committee seeks out and considers projects from around the world. Others work with Youth & Vocational, Foundation, Club Services, Membership, Communication and Fundraising committees.

Club members are involved in groups called PODs, which make arrangements for our weekly program speakers and participate in the running of meetings on a rotating basis.

The club helps with the development of our community’s youth through programs such as Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, Camp Enterprise, Interact, bursary programs, and support of the Oakville Youth Development Centre.

Club members are also encourage to make contributions to the Rotary Foundation. Funds contributed by our members to the Rotary Foundation can be returned to support the club’s projects in the form of matching grants.

Our club’s major fundraisers include the Oakville Dragon Boat Festival, Roses for Thanksgiving, an Internet Auction, and various other activities throughout each year.

Article provided by:

Liz Behrens – Communication and Public Relations Director – Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar

