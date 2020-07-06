Black Mentorship Inc hosting webinar Thursday

Thomas Desormeaux is a reporter and writer who lives close to the border of Oakville and Mississauga. He has lived in the GTA for his entire life and is interested in global events, politics and government. follow on twitter @TommyDesormeaux

Oakville non-profit Black Mentorship Inc (BMI) is hosting a webinar mentoring session this Thursday. Discussion will focus on growing your career during difficult times and will feature special guest MP Pam Damoff.

BMI is an organization that aims to advance the careers of black professionals in Oakville through mentorship and leadership training. Thursday’s webinar will teach tips to improve professional life halfway through a career.

BMI was founded by Evangeline Chima. Chima migrated to Canada more than 20 years ago. She found it difficult to break into the job world, even after she had earned a master’s degree in Information Technology. The group supports the Oakville black community by creating networking opportunities.

“I personally was not able to achieve the heights of my career ambition,” Chima says. “I realized that it’s not always just about the education or the experience. There’s something else that you must have in order to prepare you to reach the next level. BMI started before the pandemic. It was inspired by my own experience working as a black professional in Canada.”

There’s a lot of focus on COVID-19 recovery right now. As the recent protest actions by Black Lives Matter have shown, disparities in wealth and power mean that the black community will likely be affected more significantly by the economic downturn than the rest of Oakville.

“Black Lives Matter has exposed a lot of biases and stereotypes that exist in the business world,” Chima says. She believes that this is a great time to support black professionals in Oakville. “We need to show that we are entitled to the same networks and career heights as everyone else.”

The panelists on Thursday will represent successful black professionals from a variety of industries, as well as Pam Damoff the MP for Oakville North-Burlington.

“We felt it was important to reach out to our MP and let her know who we are, let her know what we are all about,” Chima says. “She can also provide perspective from her own experience. I’ve seen her over the years and she truly believes in inclusion. That’s why we decided to reach out and get her insight.”

Chima believes this all important because it can be difficult to come out of your shell as a black professional sometimes.

“It can be very nerve-racking,” she says. “I, as a black professional, didn’t really know how to approach some situations. I’m hoping that people who attend our workshops can improve their skills and develop the ability to ask for support when they need it.”

BMI is planning to run a CEO shadowing program later this summer. They will be pairing members with CEOs from the GTA for a day of mentoring and advice.

There is no limit to the amount of people allowed to register for the webinar. It is scheduled for 6:00 pm on Thursday the 9th.

