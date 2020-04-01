Bon Voyage: A cruise to nowhere – OpEd

Advertisement

Like many, we find it very exciting and pleasurable to be on a cruise ship. Shelagh being in that business gives us slightly more opportunity to enjoy this delight. It is a great way to holiday. Lovely accommodations, great food, fun excursions. Ship administrators are aware that cleanliness is very important. Once on board you are required to use hand sanitizer as you enter any eating area. Cabins are cleaned twice daily. For the most part these are just happy, memorable occasions. Even then, disasters can and have occurred. For example:

On March 7th the Holland America ship, the Zaandam, sailed out of Buenos Aires, Argentina on an extensive cruise with its final destination, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Aware of a virus affecting parts of the world and infiltrating the U.S., they listened carefully to Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, an empty suit if ever there was one, proclaim that there was nothing to worry about. Not then, not later when, from March 7 – 14 Florida beaches hosted one enormous Spring Break party, tens of thousands of kids intermingling with abandon. Still, the ship was slow forward until they heard from the top; On March 6, President Trump also spread the word that all was well, it will all go away magically and soon. With that, the ship proceeded on its journey. As of today, there are four dead and hundreds infected, many others, including 247 Canadians, on a ship to nowhere, a ship that can’t find a harbour.

Where Republicans are concerned, one wonders whether stupidity derives from nature or nurture, born with it or learned it. I’d like to think the latter because that can be more easily changed. A generation or two could wash away these absurd influences that cause grownups to care about themselves and the white, wealthy, supremes they wish to be, longing for a return to the early 1950s when their world was just the way they like it.

To give the benefit of the doubt, they may actually have no empathy gene, (that would be nature) and that causes them, unwittingly, to do stupid things like Ron DeSantis or Donald Trump did. Or even Rand Paul, Senator for-not-very-long from Kentucky. Rand knew he needed a Coronavirus test so he had one with a five day wait for results, whereupon he visited the Senate gym for a workout side by side with his buddies, then lunched shoulder to shoulder with still other senators, the two most proximate of whom are now self-isolating. One of those is Mitt Romney, to the barely disguised mirth of the Donald.

How about the enlightened Republican governor of the great state of Mississippi, Tate Reeves, who redundantly informed his constituents that Mississippi was not China, something almost all of them already knew, but his point was that his state was not going to be affected by no damned Chinese virus and his bars and schools and bait and fireworks shops were going to stay open.

Oh there’s more. House Republican representative Thomas Massie of New York, so he should know better, insisted that the House vote to approve a 2.2 trillion dollar rescue package be by roll call that would necessitate house members gathering in a large, very unsafe, extremely inappropriate and lengthy huddle rather than the assembled being heard quickly by voice vote. As if its passage was in doubt. This knucklehead was happy to put all his colleagues at risk and delay passage of the bill to satisfy his uniquely Republican petulance. Known by his nickname, “Mr. NO”, he, at the last report, had not been stoned to death.

Nor is this nonsense confined to individuals. The New York Times/Wall Street Journal poll last week found, in a stunning display of groupstupid, that 81% of Republicans feel that Donald Trump is doing a GOOD JOB handling the COVID-19 crisis. A GOOD JOB!!??? Now we’re all the way back to stupid. That’s just plain stupid. There is no way to accurately estimate, let alone prove, the number of people who will die as a direct result of how Donald Trump has handled this crisis. The U.S. cases have already passed China, a nation with over four times the population, having a two-month head start and with the U.S. having had the Chinese experience as a warning. No, it is far from over and will only get much worse as Trump shuffles out to his briefing room each day to moan and whyne about his economy and how we have to cut back these precautions and get back to work and his MAGA hat wearing, Bud swilling cohort are eating it up.

And 247 Canadians and their fellow passengers are sailing around on their ship to nowhere thinking how much better it would have been to have intelligent, likely Democratic advice. You may not like Hillary but this would not have happened under Hillary. She would likely save more lives than the people it took for her to lose Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and the presidency I wish she had.

There are ten cruise ships around the world floating on the abyss of COVID-19. We hope for the best.

