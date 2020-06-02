Bottle Drive & 50/50 Draw for Oakville Rotary Relief Fund

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

All the Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar’s Fundraising Events this year have been postponed, so their members created new ideas to raise funds to continue to make a difference in the community. The latest fundraising initiatives includes a Bottle Drive and a 50/50 Draw.

Covid 19 has impacted the most vulnerable in our Community and the need is going to continue. Therefore, Rotarians are continuing our efforts to raise funds to help the Charities and Groups who are trying to respond to the needs.

Currently, they have two fundraisers going to raise money for the groups and charities who are impacted by Covid 19. These funds will be distributed through the Oakville Rotary Relief Fund

BOTTLE DRIVE

If you live in Oakville, Burlington and Mississauga you can help. The Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar’s Bottle Drive Fundraiser for Covid 19 is going to continue over the summer!! Got too many wine bottles, beer cans and beer bottles cluttering up the place?

THEY WILL COME TO YOUR RESIDENCE, AND PICK THEM UP!

For pick up EMAIL bottledrive@rcot.ca with ALL the necessary info:

• name

• address,

• phone number,

• approx. quantity

Bottle Drive Drop Off Locations

Bronte – 1480 Segram Ave

South-East – 428 Donnybrook Road

Central – Film.ca (not open yet open)

At Film.ca which will be open in a week or two, you can drop off your bottles, and make a food donation.

50/50 DRAW

A 50/50 Draw has been a part of the Oakville Family Ribfest. Despite the cancellation of the Ribfest in 2020, the 50/50 Draw continues online. The minimum payout is $3000. The next Early Bird Draw is June 15th and the final draw for a winner of the 50/50 will take place on June 30th.

Don’t be disappointed. Get your tickets now at

www.covidrotaryraffle.ca

The Oakville Rotary Relief Fund was established in early April as a response by the Rotary Clubs of Oakville to help organizations that were impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic. They have done two major disbursements totalling $23,525 to 10 organizations.

Tags:

50/50 Draw, Covid 19, June 15 2020, June 30 2020, Oakville Rotary Relief Fund, Rotary Club of Oakville, Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar, Rotary Club of Oakville West, Rotary Passport Club South