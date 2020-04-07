A Boy Named Sue: Curmudgeon’s OpEd

"Curmudgeon's Corner" Whenever long-time Oakvillean Bob Fleck is exercised by current events, he gives vent in his inimitable style to a cathartic explosion that will not fail to entertain: enjoy our version of Andy Rooney! Photo Credit: Eugene Beck

Donald Trump likes to sue. Not only is it fun to sue, it is part of a system. Let’s pick a sample number to represent any cost from $100 to $1,000,000. We’ll go with an apocryphal $100.

Trump hires you to perform a service, whatever service, (excluding porn stars). You perform the service to the best of your ability and a week or so later you send a bill. Thirty days go by, no payment, no surprise. After sixty days you send a reminder.

Ignored.

At 120 days you threaten legal action. Nothing. At six months Trump offers to pay $50 and call it a day, hinting that your work was not to standard. You find this annoying. What you don’t know is that Trump has minions “documenting” your shoddy work, work so bad that you maybe should be paying him. Nonsense.

You balk.

He sues.

The trial date approaches. Then it’s trial week: Whereupon Trump informs the judge that his lawyer has fallen ill or injured himself in a poker game or disappeared to Boca Raton. The judge grants a six-month continuance and your lawyer is asking for a retainer that is equivalent to 125% of the money you are owed.

You are running out of money and time, which is, of course, the point. Trump offers to settle for $25.,”no hard feelings”. Actually, hard feelings are about all you have left. You press on.

Six months lumber by, compounded by two other lesser delays and finally you are in court. Trump’s flimsy arguments are seen for what they are and you win! You are awarded $100 plus $1000 for pain and suffering, plus court costs and your lawyer’s fees and you go directly to lunch at the most expensive restaurant in the area to celebrate. You deserve it. You have beaten the bastard. Pay day is here. You are finally going to get in the black again.

“Just a minute. What was that? Trump has declared bankruptcy and withdrawn to Mar-a-Lago??!!!”

You win. You lose.

Ladies and gentlemen, THIS is your president.

This has happened again and again, at least three bankruptcies. No bank will touch him. Well, one will. Deutsche Bank keeps giving Trump money. It’s likely not because of their relations with Russian oligarchs. They just like the cut of his jib, billions worth of jib. Ah well, bankruptcies roll off Trump’s back. Just another day at the office. So maybe it is time to turn the tables.

Inasmuch as China did some very smart things to curtail the Coronavirus, we cannot trust their numbers of illnesses or deaths from the epidemic. But other countries, even Italy, but certainly Germany, South Korea and Canada, have done much better than the U.S. by taking the threat seriously in a timely manner.

Trump’s actions, like disposing of the Pandemic office in his administration and a host of official statements underestimating the impact of Covid-19 has kept the population in the dark.

His intransigence in harnessing manufacturing might, to meet anticipated and now real shortages of medical supplies and beds, all are being revealed in a national disaster unlike any in the world. This can be laid directly at his feet.

My dream is that he be arrested on Inauguration Day 2021 for Criminal Negligence if not Accessory to Manslaughter but that would be a national embarrassment that the government will likely avoid.

The other solution is to sue the Boy Named Sue in a class action suit by millions of people for wrongful death to loved ones, family members, friends, pillars of the community, entertainers, journalists, sports heroes, teachers, medical practitioners and more and more.

We need a lawyer/hero to step up.

The day after the 2016 election, I wrote a commentary that asked the question: America, what have you done?

Now we know.

This man, never suited for nor fit for the presidency has, in his first crisis, so failed the American people that it will be measured in lost souls, who with their families are paying the awful price for his arrogance and incompetence. They should make him pay with every penny he has. This would still be getting off easy.

Where he belongs is in prison.

