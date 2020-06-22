Brian Michael Mori – January 6, 1953 – June 15, 2020

Brian Michael Mori was the beloved husband of Julia Mori, father of Jessica, Michael and David, the son of Ben and May Mori, and grandfather of Isla.

Brian always showed genuine interest in those around him. He lit up every room he entered with his smile, belly laughter. Brian never shied away from a microphone, whether delivering an award worthy speech at one of his children’s weddings, or speaking to a crowd at Toronto Golf Club where he served as Captain from 2017-2019.

Despite difficulties with the green on the 4th hole and the fairway bunker on 13, Toronto Golf Club remained one of his favourite places to be. On the golf course, racquet courts, or on the hockey rink, Brian loved to compete.

At the Oakville Club, he honed his trash talk in competitive matches and would continue with friends onwards to poker games and watching Leafs games. Never one to give up, Brian was still a loyal fan of the Maple Leafs until the end.

Brian built a successful career in technology, with notable contributions to RAND and Siemens. Beyond his contributions as a business leader, Brian’s impact will be most sorely missed as a mentor devoting his time and making a meaningful investment into the success of others.

In his passing, stories from friends have shared a similar sentiment – he made everyone better. One friend spoke, “When I have a dilemma, I always ask ‘What would Brian say or do?’ It’s been an honour to be his friend.”

In January 2019, Brian became a loving “Grumpa” to Isla Macdonald. He was always able to make her laugh and was delighted to continue time-honoured Mori family traditions of Sunday morning pancakes, family dinners and was possibly the most excited attendee at the Oakville Santa Claus Parade in 2019 with Isla on his shoulders.

Up until the end, Brian was still making us laugh – bossing around his kids, jokingly(?) such as asking that Michael’s portion of his inheritance be reduced by $50 for every ounce of Scotch he drank from his supply. Even in his last few days he asked for the golf highlights when he’d had enough of the sentimental goodbyes.

Brian leaves behind an extensive collection of sports equipment.

Golf clubs for sale.

Donations can be made in Brian Michael Mori’s honour to the Canadian Cancer Society.

