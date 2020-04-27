Bronte Creek Provincial Park closed until May 31st

Provincial Park - Bronte Creek

By

Monday, April 27, 2020 1:30 pm  ·  0 Comments

Bronte Creek Provincial Park closed until May 31st
One of the special events that is cancelled is "Springtime on the Farm" the annual re-opening of Spruce Lane Farmhouse

Photo credit: Bronte Creek Provincial Park

Find Oakville's Cheapest Gas
Advertisement

Related Articles

About the Author

Nolan A Machan

Nolan A Machan

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Latest posts (See all)

Advertisement

During ongoing war with COVID-19, the Province of Ontario’s provincial parks will remain closed until May 31, 2020.  In Oakville this includes Bronte Creek Provincial Park. If you were planning on any of the following activities from now until the end of May, they will be automatically cancelled.

Cancelled activities at all Provincial Parks

  • car camping
  • backcountry camping
  • roofed accommodations
  • day use opportunities
  • all public buildings
  • all access points

 

Cancelled special events at Bronte Creek

  • Spring Photography Workshop with Rob Stimpson – May 9th
  • Provincial Day of Action  on Litter – May 12th
  • Victorian Tea – May 16th and 17th
  • Springtime on the Farm – May 18th
Provincial Park - Bronte Creek Closed May 31 2020

© OpenStreetMap contributors CC BY-SA

So even if you live in walking, cycling, or easy driving distance it will be illegal to use the park. You will receive a substantial fine for breaking the Emergency Order.

Reservations for arrivals up to, and including, any further closure extension date will be automatically cancelled and reservation holders will receive a full refund with no penalty.

Provincial Park’s Department will provide penalty-free refunds for reservation holders who wish to change or cancel their 2020 camping reservation, regardless of arrival date.

This is a blow for many people who enjoy Bronte Creek Provincial Park as a wilderness escape, but this decision was done in order to protect the safety of the entire community as we battle COVID-19.

However, keep in mind that Ontario’s emergency orders will be lifted once the COVID-19 Pandemic is under control. We are doing a good job. The daily numbers of deaths and confirmed cases is starting to level. The rates of recovery have surpassed the 50% mark.

Advertisement

Tags:

, , , ,

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Follow Us...

Email Newsletter Icon Twitter Icon Facebook Icon Pinterest Icon Instagram Icon RSS Feed Icon

Oakville Traffic

Loading... [Refresh]

Oakville News Twitter Feed