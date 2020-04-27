Bronte Creek Provincial Park closed until May 31st

One of the special events that is cancelled is "Springtime on the Farm" the annual re-opening of Spruce Lane Farmhouse

During ongoing war with COVID-19, the Province of Ontario’s provincial parks will remain closed until May 31, 2020. In Oakville this includes Bronte Creek Provincial Park. If you were planning on any of the following activities from now until the end of May, they will be automatically cancelled.

Cancelled activities at all Provincial Parks

car camping

backcountry camping

roofed accommodations

day use opportunities

all public buildings

all access points

Cancelled special events at Bronte Creek

Spring Photography Workshop with Rob Stimpson – May 9th

Provincial Day of Action on Litter – May 12th

Victorian Tea – May 16th and 17th

Springtime on the Farm – May 18th

So even if you live in walking, cycling, or easy driving distance it will be illegal to use the park. You will receive a substantial fine for breaking the Emergency Order.

Reservations for arrivals up to, and including, any further closure extension date will be automatically cancelled and reservation holders will receive a full refund with no penalty.

Provincial Park’s Department will provide penalty-free refunds for reservation holders who wish to change or cancel their 2020 camping reservation, regardless of arrival date.

This is a blow for many people who enjoy Bronte Creek Provincial Park as a wilderness escape, but this decision was done in order to protect the safety of the entire community as we battle COVID-19.

However, keep in mind that Ontario’s emergency orders will be lifted once the COVID-19 Pandemic is under control. We are doing a good job. The daily numbers of deaths and confirmed cases is starting to level. The rates of recovery have surpassed the 50% mark.

