Bronte Holiday Inn incident involves S.I.U.

On Tuesday, February 18, 2020 the Halton Regional Police Service responded to a call from the Bronte Holiday Inn at approximately 1:30 PM. A man had barricaded himself in one of the hotel’s rooms.

Shortly after arriving at the Bronte Holiday Inn, Halton Regional Police Service officers entered the hotel room and became involved in an interaction with a 51 year-old man.

The officers apprehended the 51 year-old man, and he was then transported to hospital for treatment.

The Holiday Inn is located at 2525 Wyecroft Road in Oakville.

Due to the nature of the interaction, the Special Investigations Unit (S.I.U.) were notified. They are now in charge of this investigation.

Due to the involvement of the S.I.U. the Halton Regional Police Service cannot provide any further details pertaining to the incident. All further inquiries relating to this incident at the Holiday Inn in Bronte should be directed to the Special Investigation Unit – Corporate Communications located at 5090 Commerce Boulevard in Mississauga. The S.I.U. can be contacted by online or by phone (toll-free) 1-800-787-8529 or (local) 416-622-0748.

This is the second Oakville case that S.I.U. has become involved with this month. The previous case was related to an incident in Kerr Village on Sunday, February 16, 2020.

When police officers are involved in incidents where someone has been seriously injured, dies or alleges sexual assault, the SIU has the statutory mandate to conduct independent investigations to determine whether a criminal offence took place. The effective fulfilment of this mandate, with all of its associated challenges, remains critical to fostering public confidence in policing in the province.

The SIU is the first of its kind in Canada and, Ontario remains one of the few places worldwide that has an independent civilian agency with the power to both investigate and charge police officers with a criminal offence. Since its inception in 1990, the SIU has taken great strides and as such has become a model of civilian oversight for other jurisdictions amid an international movement toward greater civilian accountability of police.

