Burloak Relay For Life takes place on June 5, 2020

With nearly 1 in 2 Canadians diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, events like the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) Burloak Relay For Life offers the local community a chance to make a meaningful difference in the lives of Canadians impacted by cancer.

The Canadian Cancer Society is putting out the call for individuals, teams and businesses to team up and register for this year’s Relay For Life. Individuals and teams are enthusiastically encouraged to fundraise and participate this year.

This year marks the 19th anniversary of the event in Halton. Having grown over the years, the Relay for Life is held in two communities in the region. Burloak Relay for Life takes place on June 5th from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM at Bronte Creek Provincial Park in Oakville. You can register online at Relay for Life Burlington-Oakville.

This year’s theme for Relay For Life will be ”Around the World.” Focusing on the growing diversity in Halton, the Relay For Life will have internationally themed events and games for participants to engage in.

As well a growing list of sponsors and vendors from the region, including Montforts Restaurants (Burloak) and Starbucks have partnered with the Society to provide a world class experience to participants. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor there are still opportunities available.

The event is the premier fundraising event for the Canadian Cancer Society here in Halton. In the past five years alone, the event has raised over $1.5 million.

Locally, this funding has allowed the Wheels of Hope program to provide over 7,700 trips to and from treatment for adults and children in the Halton region. Nationally, the money raised has helped to bring the survival rate of cancer after five years from diagnosis to over 60%. The money has gone to help fund a total of 342 research projects and awards. It has also helped to educate the public on ways of living a healthier lifestyle to prevent cancer. Also, 5,100 caregivers and those living with cancer are supported through our Peer Match program. Your participation makes a difference in the way we treat and research cancer in Canada.

“Relay For Life is an inspiring fundraising event that shows the people we love that life is bigger than cancer – and no matter where they live, they don’t have to face cancer alone,” says Shelley Frank, Fundraising Specialist. “When you participate in Relay, you make a meaningful difference in the lives of people affected by cancer.”

Join the Burloak Relay For Life and together, we can prove that life is bigger than cancer.

