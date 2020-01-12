Burnhamthorpe Road Westbound Closed – 9th to Trafalgar

The communications department for the Region of Halton.

Due to unexpected difficulties encountered during construction, the Burnhamthorpe Road westbound lane (Regional Road 27) between Ninth Line (Regional Road 13) and Trafalgar Road (Regional Road 3), Ward 7 in the Town of Oakville, will continue to remain closed until January 17, 2020.

Eastbound traffic on Burnhamthorpe Road between Ninth Line and Trafalgar Road will continue to remain unaffected. Please exercise caution when driving through the construction area.

Construction of Water Valve Chambers – Burnhamthorpe Road

Local traffic will be able to travel on Burnhamthorpe Road westbound up to the Al Falah Islamic Centre.

To reach Trafalgar Road, please continue to follow the detours on Dundas Street or East Lower Base Line.

The closure may extend longer pending weather. Snow removal on Burnhamthorpe Road will be maintained during the closure.

Following January 17, 2020, the westbound lane will be reopened however, construction works may still be ongoing. This work may necessitate temporary lane closures.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation through the construction duration.

