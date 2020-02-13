Cabaret Comes Just in Time: Theatre Sheridan Review

Tyler Collins is a thespian and performer who has worked with theatre, film, and TV across Ontario. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. He is a graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

If you think you’ve seen how brutally beautiful Kander and Ebb’s Cabaret can be, think again. Theatre Sheridan has delivered a new production that is as dark and daring as it is dazzling.

This is an outstanding production that makes courageous, creative choices – and it is well worth seeing. Director Dr. Marc Richard has made new bookends to the story that beautifully shocks the audience.

His production is dark without being imposing. It’s sexy without being sleazy. It succeeds in many ways, but there are definitely a few gritty details that, while forgivable, could be more polished.

For anyone unfamiliar with the play, Cabaret begins with aspiring American novelist Clifford Bradshaw (Matthew Reid) arriving in 1931 Berlin. On his first night he meets Sally Bowles (Allison Ference) at the Kit Kat Klub where she performs. But what dangers is the Emcee (Ben Page) distracting his guests from just outside the doors?

I’m not a big Kander and Ebb fan, but this is surely their best work and it’s performed admirably with the soulfulness that it demands. And Linda Garneau’s choreography is outstanding! The biggest numbers maximize the theatre space and let the Sheridan talent shine – act one’s “Money” is a particular standout.

Cabaret is also radically timely. With the tumultuous change of Ontario’s political climate and the upcoming 2020 American election that threatens a dangerous result, this is the perfect time to produce this show.

The musical is all about the dangers of being distracted by what we want to see instead of what, morally, we must be willing to look at. Otherwise, innocent people get hurt and we are only culpable in their suffering.

And isn’t that the exact crisis we face in politics today? Dr. Richard and his production capitalize on that perfectly through all elements of both its design and its execution.

Some of the somber foreshadowing is occasionally too strong, and the tone some actors take (like Sally and the Emcee) hint at the incoming peril too soon. The audience is given too obvious a warning that something really awful is coming. Each of the three principals still do a fine job, and there’s a refined power in the whopping 39 student ensemble.

It’s the supporting players, however, that really steal the show. The actors with the most charm and authenticity (not to mention truly excellent stage presence) come from Taylor Garwood’s Fraulein Schneider and Aaron Ryder’s Herr Shultz, doomed lovers caught in a city they both can’t abandon.

With a production this creative and willing to surprise the audience with its stark awareness and purpose of telling a story, the low points are brief and easily forgivable. But with this high standard, they also notably stand out.

First, the only scene that’s less than excellent is the strange new overture/preshow and mime scene. It’s nine minutes of the set being recreated from the abandoned real-life Krupp factory into the famous club.

It’s too long and mismatched from the otherwise haunting and focused production. This new opening is slow, and the electronic/techno sound hat underscores it confuses the audience at the beginning. Even worse, the extended opening turns the already long first act into a 100-minute behemoth. It’s still entertaining, but that’s a long first act to sit through.

(Even so, the set’s reinvention as the Krupp factory is great. It gives the same aura and industrial motifs that made this 1998 version of the 1962 classic so iconic, but also gives it just the right amount of reinvigorated freshness.)

Two, some details lose a bit of impact if you’re seated in the first few rows. The fight choreography, for example, often has too much space between actors. That means it lacks the believability the rest of the show has mastered.

And finally, I’m mildly disappointed the seating wasn’t at cabaret tables. That seating arrangement has been a staple of Theatre Sheridan for over 20 years and it’s a missed opportunity. If there was ever a show to capitalize on such an iconic part of that experience, this was it.

With all of this in mind, most everything else in the show is incredible to see. The overall product is the most spectacular show since 2018’s blockbuster Phantom of the Opera. It’s also Richard’s most exciting show since his Floyd Collins in the studio three years ago.

But the final 15 minutes, and especially the last 5, are boldly and masterfully unique from how Cabaret usually ends. The final scene is a doozy and is hugely impactful, leaving the entire audience gobsmacked. I won’t spoil it for you, but even if you’ve seen Cabaret before, it makes this production worth seeing in and of itself.

This is an outstanding production that makes courageous, creative choices – and it is well worth seeing. But there are definitely a few gritty details that, while forgivable, could be more polished.

Cabaret

3 1/2 out of 4 Stars

Music by John Kander. Lyrics by Frank Ebb. Book by Joe Masteroff.

Ages 13 and Up. 2hrs 40mins. Musical History Drama.

Directed by Marc Richard.

Starring Matthew Reid, Allison Ference, Ben Page, Taylor Garwood, Aaron Ryder, Bethany Monaghan and Jesse Drwiega.

Now Playing at Trafalgar’s Macdonald-Heaslip Hall, 1430 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON.

Runs until February 23rd, 2019. Tickets range from $20-30, available online at this link here, or by calling 905-815-4049.

