Calvyn Siong – HCDSB’s 2019-20 Top IB Graduating Student

Calvyn Siong, a graduating student of the IB Programme at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School​ for the 2019-2020 school year scored an impressive 42 out of 45 possible points in his studies. Calvyn finished with a 7 out of 7 in his Mathematics, English, Chemistry and Physics courses; the highest score attainable in an IB course.

“The IB programme has taught me the importance of self-discipline and consistency. I learned to not just simply work hard, but to work smart and efficiently,” stated Calvyn Siong.

“Over the last 4 years, I believe that IB has constantly challenged me to strive for greater performance, contributing to a memorable high school experience. It has been a wonderful journey and I am very grateful for my peers, teachers and school staff members who have helped me along the way,” continued Calvyn.

Calvyn Siong has been accepted to McMaster University’s Engineering program starting in the fall of 2020.

IB accredited schools in Oakville, Ontario

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School​

Ecole Secondaire Catholique Sainte-Trinite

MacLachlan College (Private School) – IB Primary Years Program

White Oaks Secondary School

For the Halton Catholic District School Board, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, St. Thomas Aquinas will host an Information Session on the International Baccalaureate (IB) Programme. All Grade 8 students and their guardians interested in learning more about the IB Programme, requirements and application process are invited to attend.

For the Halton District School Board, IB information is available on the school board’s website.

About the International Baccalaureate Programme

The Diploma Programme is a two year programme taking place during the last 2 years of secondary school (Grades 11 and 12). To be eligible, students are required to take a subject from​ each of the six sections, and complete three requirements of the IB core – the Extended Essay (EE), Theory of Knowledge (ToK), and Creativity, Activity and Service (CAS).

The IB Programme is offered at 5,000 schools in 147 countries. Universities around the world consider graduates from the programme very seriously.

For more information about the programme visit www.ibo.org​.

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School