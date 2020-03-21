Anita Anand was first elected as a Member of Parliament in 2018. Ms Anand represents the Oakville Federal Riding. She is the Minister of Public Services and Procurement, and a member of (CANA) Canadian NATO Parliamentary Association.

As a follow-up to my messages from earlier this week, and as the situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve, I would like to provide you with the latest update on our Government’s response.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, many businesses have put their hand up and asked us what they can do to help. Today, the Prime Minister announced Canada’s Plan to Mobilize Industry to fight COVID-19, a new strategy that will ensure we can quickly produce, here in Canada, the things we need to prevent the spread of the virus.

This initiative will help companies that are already making things like masks, ventilators, and hand sanitizer massively scale up production. It will also provide support to those companies that want to retool their manufacturing facilities to contribute to the fight against COVID-19.

COVID-19 is a rapidly evolving global challenge. To ensure the ongoing delivery of critical services, the Government of Canada has initiated a whole-of-government approach informed by the best available health and scientific advice. We are mobilizing all of Canada to help fight the spread of the virus. I encourage all businesses big and small who have goods or services required for Canada’s COVID-19 effort to visit https://buyandsell.gc.ca/calling-all-suppliers-help-canada-combat-covid-19.

For those businesses that are willing to re-tool or scale-up production, please visit: https://www.canada.ca/en/services/business/maintaingrowimprovebusiness/manufacturers-needed.html

Canada is home to some of the best innovators in the world and with this new initiative, we will harness their talent and know-how to get through these challenging times.

My constituency office continues to be available to support our community during this time. Please contact us at 905-338-2008, if you have any concerns or questions we may be able to help with. As always, my thoughts are with our community.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Covid 19, Face Masks, Hand Sanitizers, Manufacturing, March 20 2020, Prevent Virus Spread, Ventilators