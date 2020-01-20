Catholic Teachers strike in Oakville on January 21st

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

The government is facing a massive rejection of its education policy by public and Catholic school teachers. On Tuesday January 21st, there will be a province wide Catholic teachers strike. It will close both elementary as well as secondary Catholic Schools in Halton/Oakville. This is a one day strike, and teachers indicated they will be back in the classroom on January 22nd.

Oakville Halton Catholic District Schools

Also the Thomas Merton Centre on Speers Road will be closed.

What will be open during the Catholic teachers strike

Childcare centres in the Catholic Schools will remain open, since they are run independently. Community use of schools continues All non-OECTA staff will work in the schools and administration offices

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association (OECTA) announced their decision to a province wide walkout on January 13th, after the Ministry of Labour’s appointed mediator stopped the negotiations. The mediator decided that OECTA and the government positions were too far apart.

The province is also dealing with strikes by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation and the Elementary Teacher’s Federation of Ontario (ETFO). ETFO will walkout for one day on January 23, 2020.

Government’s response to Catholic Teachers Strike

On January 15, 2020, the Ministry of Education offered parents up to $60.00 per strike day to cover childcare expenses. More details about this financial support can be found by visiting Ontario.ca/SupportForParents or by calling the Support for Parents Helpline at 888-444-3770.

Eligibility Criteria for Childcare Payment

Eligible parents of children up to age 12 (Grade 7), or up to age 21 for children and youth with special needs, in a publicly funded school, qualify for:

$60 per day for children aged 0-6 who are not yet enrolled in school but attend a school-based child care centre that is required to close on account of the strike.

$40 per day for students in Junior Kindergarten (JK) and Senior Kindergarten (SK).

$25 per day for students in Grades 1 up to and including Grade 7.

$40 total per day for students in JK up to and including Grade 12 with a special need(s).

More information about the Labour Negotiations can be found on the Halton Catholic District School Board’s website.

