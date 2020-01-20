Catholic Teachers strike in Oakville on January 21st

By Nolan A Machan
Monday, January 20, 2020 4:25 pm · 0 Comments
The government is facing a massive rejection of its education policy by public and Catholic school teachers. On Tuesday January 21st, there will be a province wide Catholic teachers strike. It will close both elementary as well as secondary Catholic Schools in Halton/Oakville. This is a one day strike, and teachers indicated they will be back in the classroom on January 22nd.
Also the Thomas Merton Centre on Speers Road will be closed.
The Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association (OECTA) announced their decision to a province wide walkout on January 13th, after the Ministry of Labour’s appointed mediator stopped the negotiations. The mediator decided that OECTA and the government positions were too far apart.
The province is also dealing with strikes by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation and the Elementary Teacher’s Federation of Ontario (ETFO). ETFO will walkout for one day on January 23, 2020.
On January 15, 2020, the Ministry of Education offered parents up to $60.00 per strike day to cover childcare expenses. More details about this financial support can be found by visiting Ontario.ca/SupportForParents or by calling the Support for Parents Helpline at 888-444-3770.
Eligible parents of children up to age 12 (Grade 7), or up to age 21 for children and youth with special needs, in a publicly funded school, qualify for:
More information about the Labour Negotiations can be found on the Halton Catholic District School Board’s website.
Childcare, Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario, Holy Family Catholic Elementary School, Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School, January 21 2020, OECTA, Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association, Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation, Our Lady of Peace Catholic Elementary School, St Nicholas Catholic Elementary School, St. Andrew Catholic Elementary School, St. Bernadette Catholic Elementary School, St. Dominic Catholic Elementary School, St. Gregory the Great Catholic Elementary School, St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Secondary School, St. Joan of Arc Catholic Elementary School, St. John Paul II Catholic Elementary School, St. Luke Catholic Elementary School, St. Marguerite d'Youville Catholic Elementary School, St. Mary Catholic Elementary School, St. Matthew Catholic Elementary School, St. Michael Catholic Elementary School, St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Elementary School, St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School, St. Vincent Catholic Elementary School, Thomas Merton Centre