Celebrate love, fitness, family and freedom in February

Rob Burton is the mayor of Oakville, Ontario. He was elected as Mayor in 2006, and re-elected for a fourth term in 2018. Mr. Burton is best known in the business community as the creator of YTV. He has a Master of Science degree in Journalism from Columbia University.

Stay on top of your 2020 goals and spend family time at home in Oakville this February.

The Town of Oakville’s recently released Spring and Summer 2020 Parks, Culture and Recreation Guide offers a variety of programs that can encourage the whole family to be active and explore their interests. Registration opens Saturday, February 8th at 9 a.m.

Valentine’s Day cards, which also double as swim and skate passes, are on sale now for just $5 for 10 cards. Find them at Centennial Pool, White Oaks Pool, Sixteen Mile Sports Complex, Joshua’s Creek Arenas, Community Centres and Town Hall.

And don’t forget that the Town maintains several outdoor neighbourhood skating rinks for your enjoyment, weather permitting, including Trafalgar Park, Langtry Park, Nautical Park and Wallace Park.

On Monday, February 17th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. visit Town facilities for Family Day fun including free swims and skates. Presented by Genworth Canada and supported by the Oakville Public Library and the Peter Gilgan Family YMCA, the 12th annual Make Your Move Family Day is free for all ages and abilities.

Family Day also offers the opportunity to catch a family-friendly show at the Oakville Performing Arts Centre. Dufflebag Theatre presents Beauty and Beast for three Family Day performances. Tickets are on sale now.

While you’re downtown, take a walk along Lakeshore Road where the revitalization project is now 50 per cent complete. Phase 2 is well underway after just a few weeks and open to pedestrian traffic despite road closures for vehicles. Stay up-to-date on progress via social media and Oakville.ca.

And don’t forget that February is Black History Month. Oakville has a rich history as part of the Underground Railroad. Learn more about it at Erchless Estate where two permanent exhibits, “Freedom, Opportunity and Family: Oakville’s Black History” and “The Underground Railroad: Next Stop Freedom”, offer artifacts and a multi-media presentation.

With so much to see and do here in Oakville, home really is the best place to celebrate freedom, love, fitness and family this February.

Tags:

Family Day, Oakville Mayor, Rob Burton