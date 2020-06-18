Celebrate Oakville’s Canada Day virtually from your home

The Town of Oakville press releases are prepared by various departments.

This year, we’re bringing the party to you, eh! For 2020, the town will celebrate Oakville’s Canada Day virtually. And you can enjoy them from home!

While COVID-19 might prevent us from gathering together in person, we can still celebrate this Canada Day connected as a community. But the Town of Oakville is excited to bring you a full day of Canada Day activities. The festivities are all family-friendly and include local entertainment.

You can enjoy them from the comfort of home via Oakville’s Facebook page on July 1, 2020 from 9am to 9pm.

“On behalf of Oakville Town Council, I’d like to extend my thanks to Oakville residents for doing your part to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Mayor Rob Burton. “The town remains committed to protecting the health and safety of our staff and residents. That’s why we continue to take necessary actions to support physical distancing, including celebrating Canada Day virtually.”

Presented in partnership with Canadian Heritage, Oakville’s Virtual Canada Day will feature music and performances by local artists. The lineup includes Haley Marie, Intrada Brass, High Rendition Jazz, Oakville Chinese Network, as well as crowd-sourced content from the community.

Selected content, including photos and videos, will be incorporated into our Canada Day celebration. “This year, our Canada Day celebrations will look different,” Mayor Burton continues. “But connecting virtually will still allow us to share our love and patriotism for our country.”

“We can do this while experiencing the virtual activities and entertainment the town has planned for us.”

For the grand finale, residents are invited to sing “O Canada” from their backyard, driveway or balcony with the Oakville Suzuki Association and then watch a virtual fireworks display at 9 p.m. by downloading the Snapd HUB app on their mobile device.

Other Canada Day Activities Planned

Leading up to Canada Day in two weeks, Oakville also has some other activities. Included in this lineup is Oakville Public Art’s Rock Decorating and Pick Up & Plant a Tree. Rock Decorating is from June 25-30th while Tree Pick-Up is on Friday June 26th from 4-8pm at select locations.

Please visit Oakville’s Canada Day page for the full event schedule. The schedule includes performance times, contests, and other fun activities.

All performances will be posted to the town’s Happy (Virtual) Canada Day Facebook Event page. You can learn more, however, about the town’s Canada Day activities this year online here.

We can’t wait to celebrate Oakville’s Canada Day virtually this year with you!

