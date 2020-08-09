Central Park is central in my heart: Television Review

Tyler Collins is the Oakville News publishing assistant and arts reporter. He started with the news in 2016 and now specializes in current and live events, film, theatre and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB and has lived in Oakville more than 20 years. Proud Sheridan grad of Journalism and Performing Arts. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

Who imagined Central Park, an animated musical series about a quirky family living in Manhattan’s Central Park, would have been the brightest and loveliest new television show?

It’s a strange pitch, but the show is pitch-perfect.

The last five months of quarantine have offered both great things to watch and ample time to see them. But live theatre and music are the two artistic mediums still withheld in the current state of COVID-19.

Central Park is going to change that. It’s gathered a stellar cast of Broadway headliners and teamed with the artists of Bob’s Burgers.

The result? A quirky, zany, funny and surprisingly dramatic story that brings the showmanship of the stage to the intimacy of living room screens.

The diverse plot mainly revolves around the Tillerman family, led by dad Owen (Leslie Odom Jr.) who is the park manager. He lives in the park with his reporter wife Paige (Kathryn Hahn), comic artist daughter Molly (Kristen Bell*) and animal enthusiast son Cole (Tituss Burgess).

Through their city/park life, they must stop the plan of billionaire Bitsy Brandenham (a very funny Stanley Tucci) and her servant Helen (Daveed Diggs) to redevelop central park as condos. The plot seems simple at first, but the web of events soon escalates to much more.

The ensemble cast (and array of guest stars) really are the best part of the show. Including featured parts, the main 20 or so characters are voiced by some of the true leaders in entertainment.

Leaders, by the way, who are very well decorated. The named characters in the show have dozens of Tony, Grammy and Emmy awards between them and over 100 combined nominations. (There’s a few Oscar nominees in there too.)

The songs are what make Central Park really shine

Even amongst the talent, what really makes Central Park shine is the music. It elevates what otherwise would be a simpler show to maybe the best original TV musical ever made.

A majority of the songs are written by duo Kate Anderson and Elyssa Samsel, and a majority of them are forgettably fun. They’re pleasant to listen to and often advance the plot. But most of them are also short (to fit within the episode) and hastily edited due to the shorter production schedules of creating TV.

Like many stage musicals, however, a few songs are truly transcendent masterpieces. Episode one’s group number, “Own It”, is an catchy, energetic zinger that uses smooth rhymes and comedic punch to share the unique personalities of all seven main characters.

A few of the other great tunes include “Where There’s a Will”, “TOSGANO”, and “Show Up.” Many surprises also come from guest writers of individual songs, the funniest of which is Alan Menken’s “Spoiler Alert” in episode five.

Songs throughout the season also carry a structure like a stage show, too. And that applies to both their placement in the story and how they’re written as number themselves.

“First Class Hands” opens episode six of ten, and it sounds exactly like an act two opener in a play. “Weirdos Make Great Superheroes” is the second ‘I Want’ song. “Garbage Ballet” is a traditional…well, ballet that opens episode four.

Episodes often have reprises by different characters, or used later in episodes to reverse or amplify meaning – an effective stage technique. The craftsmanship of the storyboard is really smart even when the script is merely adequate.

The show has great things on the horizon

The only aspect of the show that’s in any way a shortcoming is the unresolved plot after the first ten episodes. All of season one is now available on AppleTV+, but the main story of Bitsy trying to develop Central Park doesn’t end.

Season two is already in development, but the exciting story that’s been so well set up after five hours of story so far doesn’t pay off. Clearly this show is going to evolve and expand. But right now, it feels like an outstanding beginning with an ending still to come.

Perhaps no song more appropriately captures the show’s essence than it’s titular opening number that narrator Birdie (Josh Gad) sings. “Central in My Heart” is a great way to describe the impression the show leaves on audiences wishing they could see a show at the theatre instead.

Once hooked, the audience is left wanting more. It’s been several weeks since watching it for the first time. I’m still singing the songs and giggling at the consistently funny jokes.

The show really is central in my heart. I’m grateful there are artists creating new work in this style for the age of quarantine. Meanwhile, it will tide viewers over who hope to see work of this calibre on stage soon.

Central Park

PG, Ten Episodes (23-31mins). Animated Musical Comedy.

Now Streaming on AppleTV+

Created by Josh Gad, Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith.

Lead original songwriters Kate Anderson and Elyssa Samsel. Also Brent Knopf.

Starring Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Tituss Burgess, Josh Gad, Daveed Diggs and Stanley Tucci.

Read more reviews and entertainment news @MrTyCollins on Facebook and Twitter.

Note: Kristen Bell voices Molly in season one only. Due to a controversy of Bell (a white actress) voicing a mixed race character, Molly will be voiced by Emmy Raver-Lampman moving forward.

