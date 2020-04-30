CEWS brings depth to pandemic response

Thomas Desormeaux is a reporter and writer who lives close to the border of Oakville and Mississauga. He has lived in the GTA for his entire life and is interested in global events, politics and government.

Registration for the new Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) program began on Monday. The Federal Government’s most recent financial program is designed to encourage Canadian businesses to continue to employ workers they wouldn’t have otherwise been able to pay.

The CEWS covers 75% of the wages for employees of eligible businesses. Businesses must have had their revenue substantially affected by the pandemic State of Emergency closures. Anyone interested in applying must do so through the Canada Revenue Agency website. The CEWS is available to businesses both large and small, as well as non-profits and charities. Once the benefit is approved, money is capped at $847 per week for each eligible worker and begins retroactively from March 15, ending June 6.

Across Canada politicians are saying that this unprecedented crisis requires a full-court-press “Team Canada Approach.” It’s true that there has been a lot of cooperation between all levels of government. The CEWS is just one program that the Federal government has created to help lessen the effects of the pandemic. The CEWS may at times overlap with the existing Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB). No-one can collect both at the same time and eligibility for the CEWS will disqualify you for the CERB. The Federal government also announced the CEWS shortly before the Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance (CECRA) program.

CEWS pandemic response

Among the things people in Oakville are worrying about right now, “first it’s primarily of a health concern,” says Oakville MPP Stephen Crawford. “After that it’s beginning to worry about rent and pay, regardless of your age.”

• How Much can the CERB help workers and businesses?

The existing CERB program attempts to help out Canadian individuals suffering during COVID-19. The two new programs are designed to help businesses continue to employ their staffs and ultimately stay afloat.

As news comes in that the spread of the virus in areas of Canada may be reaching its peak, eyes are turning to possible recovery options after shutdown guidelines begin to be relaxed.

The Oakville Town Council said last week that it was beginning to plan for phase 3 of its pandemic response. Phase 3 involves a comprehensive plan to open up the economy and reorganize the town once that’s possible. Council wants it made clear that physical distancing and quarantine rules will not be relaxed anytime soon. That being said, worries over the economy and personal financial security are on everyone’s mind.

A growing economic need

“The concerns that I have been hearing relate to ensuring that they are able to get through the pandemic and come out the other side as viable businesses,” says Oakville MP Anita Anand. Anand is a member of the Federal government’s cabinet, serving as the Minister of Public Services and Procurement. She divides her time between serving Oakville and organizing Canada’s purchase of vital medical equipment to fight COVID-19. She has been hearing concerns from her constituents during the business shutdowns.

“The important thing with this wage subsidy support… is to ensure that our economy can get a running start as we look to reopening businesses,” she says. “There is no question that our small and medium sized businesses are the life-blood of our community here in Oakville, and right across the country.”

The Federal government has faced criticism at times during this crisis. There was pressure to cancel a pay increase for MPs that occurred on April 1. Many felt it sent a bad message in an era when so many Canadians are losing their jobs or having their wages cut.

The Prime Minister rejected suggestions to cancel the scheduled pay raise as it would require convening parliament and breaking physical distancing rules.

Trudeau and Andrew Scheer have both pledged to donate the money from their pay increase to charity. This example has been followed by MPs like Oakville North-Burlington representative Pam Damoff. In her view, the measure of the government’s response should be the supports it has created for Canadians.

Government pandemic performance

“I think all of our programs, whether for Canadians or for businesses have been extremely effective,” MP Damoff says. “We’ve been responsive to comments we’re hearing from Canadians about where there are gaps. The programs have been rolled out faster than any government program that I am aware of.”

As States of Emergency grow longer in provinces across Canada and people are home longer and longer, the government has introduced new bills and programs to help with economic difficulties. Andrew Scheer had been an outspoken critic of some parts of the wage programs. But after being given a chance to add his input, he is satisfied with the CEWS.

“Because of the work of the opposition, we now have a better bill that will be easier for employers to access,” he said at a press conference this week. Whoever gets the credit, the government’s support strategy during this crisis has been very nimble.

The original terms for assistance under the CERB only applied to workers who could not go into their full time job. Following criticism from some sectors, the Prime Minister announced new measures to help out students and part-time or seasonal workers.

“Unprecedented cooperation”

In MPP Crawford’s view, the response at all levels of government has been remarkable. “I think we are on the right track,” he says. “Governments are coming together and putting together programs in an unprecedented way. This is all changing so rapidly that getting things done is the top priority.”

In Oakville North-Burlington, MP Pam Damoff and her provincial counterpart, MPP Effie Triantafilopoulos have been doing joint updates for their constituents every week. “I don’t think people are looking at political parties right now,” MP Damoff says.

Minister Anand agrees. “The collaboration that we are seeing across the country in procurement and across the board has been one of the most heartening aspects of the crisis,” she says. “We have seen unprecedented cooperation across government and across the provinces and territories.”

The Federal government developed the CEWS and new rent relief loans in consultation with the provinces. With measures in place to help businesses maintain revenue and cashflow, there is more hope for economic recovery after COVID-19.

Canada’s 2016 employment survey for Halton Region found that almost 8,000 businesses were independently owned. That represents around two thirds of all establishments. Small businesses are at most risk due to their smaller profit margins; their existence can be put in jeopardy if they do not classify as an essential service.

“Those are the programs that allow businesses to survive this period of uncertainty,” says Oakville Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Drew Redden. “It is very hard for them [small businesses] to feel confident that they are going to be able to survive the next few weeks if they are deemed non-essential. We need certainty and we need programs like the wage subsidy and the commercial rent subsidy.”

The Chamber is an example of a business that has benefited through the CEWS. “We’re asking people to take on some non-traditional responsibilities because of that wage subsidy. It allows us to continue to move forward as a full staff,” says Redden.

Feedback

One way that people in Oakville can help with benefit programs is to provide feedback to their government representatives. Although the new CEWS and CECRA could prove helpful to businesses all across Canada, no program is perfect. The changes to the CERB were originally spurred by comments and complaints from individuals, businesses and non-profits. No-one is immune to the economics of this pandemic and solutions will require a collaborative effort.

People in Oakville can reach out to Mayor Burton at mayor@oakville.ca. You can also contact the offices of Federal and Provincial Members of Parliament. MPP Crawford says people in Oakville “can certainly” contact him at his office if they’d like to participate in the provincial recovery response.

Tags:

CECRA, CERB, CEWS, Covid 19, COVID-19 Pandemic Response Plan, Drew Redden, Mayor Rob Burton, MP Anita Anand, MP Pam Damoff, MPP Effie Triantafilopoulos, MPP Stephen Crawford, pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Town Council