The Oakville Chamber of Commerce continues to bring programming to their members during the COVID-19 pandemic through virtual platforms. This includes a new line-up of online events and programming such as the Chamber COVID Webinar Series.

The Chamber launched the COVID Webinar Series on April 9th, hosting a roundtable discussion with:

MP Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

MP Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages

MP Pam Damoff, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services

The 45 minute discussion centered on the speed at which the Federal Government has responded to the COVID-19 Pandemic, specifically the roll-out of programs to support Canadians and the small business community. As Minister of Public Services and Procurement, MP Anand discussed the challenges of sourcing PPEs and, MP Damoff discussed the cooperation between the Federal and Provincial Governments. Minister Joly also further discussed the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy and resources available to assist businesses through these uncertain times.

Chamber COVID Webinar with Minister Anand, Minister Joly, and MP Pam Damoff

The second webinar in the COVID Conversation Series is on Wednesday, April 15th from 12:30pm to 1:00pm. President & CEO Drew Redden will host a virtual Q&A forum with Sean Finn, Executive Vice-President, Corporate Services and Chief Legal Officer at CN, on Canada’s Supply Chain in the COVID-19 Crisis. You can register to watch the webinar on Zoom or watch a live stream of the webinar on the Oakville Chamber’s Facebook page.

Visit oakvillechamber.com to learn more about their online events and programming, government relations and advocacy work, and business resources to assist your organization through COVID-19.

