Kristen Curry is the Communications Coordinator at the Oakville Chamber of Commerce, and a graduate of Wilfrid Laurier University where she received a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in Communication and Media Studies with Business Management Option.

Advertisement

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce announced 62 $10,000 grant recipients from its Canadian Business Resilience Network Small Business Relief Fund today, including The Chartwell House Early Learning Centre located right here in Oakville! The Chartwell Early Learning Centre provides emergent curriculum designed to educate the whole child – body, heart, and mind.

“After being closed for the last 3 months, being chosen as a grant recipient, has really been a lifeline, thrown out by the Chamber of Commerce, that couldn’t have come at a better time. While we are still operating in a deficit with the reduced cohort numbers, we have been able to rehire our educators and are once again hopeful we will make it to the other side of this uncertainty and begin to slowly recover” said the centre’s owner, Alexandra Fell

“We are excited to see our member The Chartwell House Early Learning Centre, as one of the 62 small businesses across Canada to receive the $10,000 grant from the Canadian Business Resilience Network! The Chartwell House Early Learning Centre has been a proud member of our Chamber for over 10 years. This funding arrives in perfect timing for the childcare and education centre as they reopen” said Drew Redden, President & CEO, Oakville Chamber of Commerce.

More than 1100 small businesses across Canada applied for the 62 grants available. The lucky recipients were those that best demonstrated their financial strain:

how the business will use the grant to change or innovate

how the change or innovation will sustain the business’s recovery and allow it to prosper

how the grant will support the role each business plays in their community

The fund was managed by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and made possible through the generosity of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM). The funding was designed to help small businesses across the country stay afloat and support their recovery efforts, paying salaries, retrofitting their workplaces and acquiring technology to adapt their business model. Salesforce has also provided grants to small businesses in Canada, the U.S., the U.K. and Australia, in addition to providing other resources.

“Reviewing the applications was both heartbreaking and inspiring, we saw how seriously small businesses across Canada have been hurt by the pandemic, but we also saw how determined these entrepreneurs are to preserve their employees’ jobs and to serve their customers and their communities. Today is a happy waypoint, not an end point, and we won’t stop finding new ways to help Canada’s businesses reopen and recover. We’ll be with them every step of the way,” said Perrin Beatty, President and CEO, Canadian Chamber.

“It has been incredible to see the resilience coming from Canada’s small business owners over the last few months. We know it hasn’t been easy,” said Margaret Stuart, Canada Country Manager, Salesforce. “The applicants have further demonstrated what we at Salesforce already knew to be true – that Canada is rich with innovation and entrepreneurial talent. We’re hopeful that these grants will provide essential support to small business owners as they return to work.”

A complete list of the winners can be found here

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Canadian Business Resilience Network, Canadian Chamber of Commerce, Chartwell House Early Learning Centre, Kristen Curry, Oakville Chamber of Commerce, Salesforce