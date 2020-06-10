Child Care Centres & Day Camps can open in Oakville

Advertisement

Ontario has announced child care centres can open once they have met certain criteria. The need for child care centres is essential for parents to get back to work. It’s been a challenge for parents to juggle work and looking after their children full time.

Day Care Operator Reaction

The YMCA, which operates several child care centres in Oakville, released the following statement:

“Once we have received, reviewed and developed a plan to meet the necessary requirements, we will proceed with a phased approach to re-opening in the coming weeks and will reach out to our child care families at that time.”

The Halton Centre for Child Care indicated that it will take sometime to get up and running. They recognize that they will not be able to care for as many children as they had prior to the Pandemic. Priority will be given to children of health care workers, frontline workers, and then those who must attend work.

How guidelines were determined

The guidelines that child care centres will follow are based on recommendations by Ontario Chief Medical Officer, and medical leaders at The Hospital for Sick Children. These stringent protocols will ensure the safety of our children and the staff who look after them.

It imposes strict requirements on operators, including mandatory training and reporting. The support from the local medical officer of health is also required.

Child Care Centres Operating Criteria

Cohorting ― putting children and staff in groups of 10 or less day over day;

COVID-19 response plan ― all child care settings will be required to have a plan in place if a child, parent or staff member/provider is exposed to COVID-19;

Screening ― all staff and children must be screened prior to entry to the child care setting. Anyone feeling unwell must stay home;

Daily attendance records ― child care settings must keep daily records of all attendees in order to support contact tracing;

Cleaning ― child care settings must be thoroughly cleaned before opening and frequently thereafter;

No visitors ― only essential visitors are permitted entry into the child care setting.

Implementing drop-off and pick-up protocols in a way that facilitates physical distancing.

Day Camps

The province is also allowing summer day camp programs to operate. The Town of Oakville and the Oakville YMCA announced the cancellation of all their summer programs in May. The town were anticipating this, and have been working on adapting summer programs.

Priority will be given children whose parents are health care worker, front line workers, and those who must attend work.

Appleby College is looking at what camps are feasible this summer. The camps can not impact their ability to re-open the school in the Fall. The school is already looking at what challenges they will need to overcome, considering they have a large number of foreign students and a boarding school.

Like with day care centres, day camp operators will need to adhere to strict rules and regulations set out by the Ministry of Health.

Overnight camps are still not permitted to operate this summer.

