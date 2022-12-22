Christmas Eve and Day services in Oakville 2022

× Expand Town of Oakville

Looking for a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day service to attend in Oakville for 2022? There are dozens of churches with special services this year.

For the first time since Christmas 2019, most churches in town are now open for in-person, live services to all visitors without distancing, capacity limits or reservations required.

To help make your holiday planning a bit easier, we've listed all church services for Christmas Eve on Saturday, December 24, 2022 and Christmas Day on Sunday, December 25, 2019.

Before we get to the list, there are a few stipulations to our list:

Many churches are also still doing live feeds, so if you aren't able to attend in-person, you can still take part. Because Christmas Day is on a Sunday morning this year, most churches' Christmas Day services are regular Sunday worship.

And of course, the Oakville News' team does our best to make sure all services are listed. With more than 100 places of worship in town, however, it is possible we missed one.

Please leave a comment at the end of this post so that all our readers can benefit from knowing of more Christmas services, and this article will be regularly updated throughout the Christmas weekend.

Services are organized below by denomination, including:

Anglican

Baptist

Catholic

Evangelical

Lutheran

Pentecostal

Presbyterian

Reform

United

All church listings below are alphabetical.

2022 Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Services

Anglican Churches

Church of the Incarnation in Glen Abbey

Christmas Eve:

Family friendly choral service at 7:00 p.m.

Candlelit choral service at 10:30 p.m.

Christmas Day:

Traditional spoken service at 10:00 a.m.

St. Cuthbert's in Morrison

Christmas Eve:

Family service at 4:30 p.m.

Candlelit service at 9:30 p.m.

Christmas Day:

Service at 10:00 a.m.

St. Hilda's in Bronte

Christmas Eve service at 6:30 p.m.

Traditional Christmas Day service at 10:30 a.m.

St. Luke's in Palermo

Christmas Eve:

Family service at 5:00 p.m.

Midnight Mass at 11:00 p.m.

Christmas Day:

Eucharist service at 10:00 a.m.

St. Jude's in Old Oakville

Christmas Eve:

Children's service at 4:00 p.m.

Christmas Eve Family Eucharist at 6:30 p.m.

Choral Eucharist at 9:30 p.m.

Christmas Day:

Eucharist service at 10:30 a.m.

St. Simon's in Falgarwood

Services for 2022 to be confirmed. Details will be made available in this article once confirmed.

Baptist Churches

Chartwell Church in South East Oakville

**The Annual Christmas Carols in Centennial Square will take place, beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24th. All are welcome to this event. Learn more about this special event here.

Christmas Eve:

Candlelight service at 11:00 p.m.

Faith Baptist Church in West Oakville

Christmas Eve service at 5:00 p.m.

Christmas Day service at 10:00 a.m.

Catholic Churches

Mary Mother of God in Wedgewood Creek

Christmas Eve:

Mass with Christmas Pageant at 5:00 p.m.

Regular Mass at 8:00 p.m.

Midnight Mass at 12:00 a.m.

Christmas Day:

Mass at 10:00 a.m.

Mass at 12:30 p.m.

Carols will begin 30 minutes before each Christmas Day Mass.

St. Andrew's in Old Oakville

Christmas Eve Masses will take place at:

4:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m.

10:00 p.m.

Christmas Day Masses will take place at:

9:30 a.m.

10:30 a.m.

11:30 a.m.

St. James' Parish in West Oakville

Christmas Eve:

Family Mass at 5:30 p.m.

Carols at 9:30 p.m.

Midnight Mass at 10:00 p.m.

Christmas Day Masses will take place at:

8:30 a.m.

9:45 a.m.**

11:00 a.m.

5:00 p.m.

**Note: the 9:45 a.m. mass will be in Italian. All other St. James services are in English.

St. Joseph's Ukrainian in River Oakville

Christmas Eve:

Liturgy service at 9:00 p.m.

Christmas Day:

Service at 9:00 a.m.

Service at 11:00 a.m.

All services are bilingual in English and Ukrainian.

Saint Matthew Parish in Glen Abbey

Christmas Eve Masses will take place at:

5:00 p.m. (Family)

7:00 p.m.

9:00 p.m.

12:00 a.m. (Midinight)

Christmas Day Masses will take place at:

9:00 a.m.

10:30 a.m.

12:00 p.m.

St. Michael Parish in College Park

Christmas Eve Masses will take place at:

5:00 p.m. in English

7:00 p.m. in Spanish

12:00 a.m. (Midinight) - Bilingual service

Christmas Day Masses will take place at:

10:00 a.m. in English

12:00 p.m. in Spanish

Evangelical Churches

Forest View Church without Walls in Palermo

Christmas Eve:

Candlelight Carols service at 5:00 p.m.

Candlelight Carols service at 7:00 p.m.

Christmas Day service at 10:00 a.m.

Lutheran Churches

Grace Lutheran in Old Oakville

Services for 2022 to be confirmed. Details will be made available in this article once confirmed.

Presbyterian Churches

Clearview Christian in Clearview

Christmas Eve service at 6:30 p.m.

Christmas Day service at 10:00 a.m.

Hopedale in Bronte

Services for 2022 to be confirmed. Details will be made available in this article once confirmed.

Knox in Downtown Oakville

Christmas Eve:

Family service at 5:00 p.m.

Traditional service at 10:00 p.m.

Christmas Day:

Worship service at 10:00 a.m.

Trafalgar in Falgarwood

Christmas Eve:

Candlelight service at 7:00 p.m.

Christmas Day worship service at Trafalgar will be online only in 2022, and can be seen on their YouTube channel here.

United Churches

Glen Abbey in Glen Abbey

Christmas Day service at 10:00 a.m.

Maple Grove in Morrison

Christmas Eve:

Family service at 6:30 p.m.

Traditional service at 8:30 p.m.

Christmas Day worship service at Maple Grove will be online only in 2022, and can be found here.

Munn's in River Oaks

Christmas Eve:

Service at 7:30 p.m.

Christmas Day worship service will be shared at Trinity United Church at 10:00 a.m.

Palermo in Bronte Creek

Christmas Day service at 10:00 a.m.

St. John's in Downtown Oakville

Christmas Eve service at 8:00 p.m. with violinist Joelle Crigger

Christmas Day service at 10:00 a.m.

St Paul's in West Oakville

Christmas Eve:

Family service at 4:30 p.m.

Candlelight service at 10:00 p.m.

Christmas Day worship service will be shared at Trinity United Church at 10:00 a.m.

Trinity in College Park

Christmas Eve:

Service at 7:00 p.m.

Christmas Day worship service will be shared with several other Oakville churches at Trinity United Church beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Walton Memorial in Bronte

Christmas Eve:

Pre-registration service at 5:30 p.m.

Open service at 8:30 p.m.

Christmas Day:

Worship service at 10:00 a.m.

Other Affliations

Hope Bible Church in Bronte

Christmas Eve services will take place at:

12:00 p.m.

1:30 p.m. (Family)

3:00 p.m. (Family)

4:30 p.m. (Family)

6:00 p.m.

There is no service on Christmas Day.

The Meeting House in Winston Park

Family Christmas Eve service at 3:30 p.m.

Christmas Day service at 9:30 a.m.

Oakville Christian Centre in Downtown Oakville

Services for 2022 to be confirmed. Details will be made available in this article once confirmed.

Editor's note: this list will be regularly updated and supplemented with revisions and additions of other services until 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.