Christmas Eve and Day services in Oakville 2023

Looking for a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day service to attend in Oakville for 2023? There are dozens of churches with special services this year.

Nearly every church in town will be open for in-person, live services to all visitors without distancing, capacity limits or reservations required. Many are also offering live, online streaming of their services to viewers at home.

To help make your holiday planning a bit easier, we've listed all church services for Christmas Eve on Sunday, December 24, 2023 and Christmas Day on Monday, December 25, 2023.

Before we get to the list, there are a few stipulations to our list:

To take part in live streamed services, visit the church website or call a specific church for instructions on how to attend. Because Christmas Eve is on a Sunday morning this year, most churches' services are in addition to regular Sunday worship.

While, of course, the Oakville News' team does our best to make sure all services are listed, with more than 100 places of worship in town, however, it is possible we missed one.

Please leave a comment at the end of this post so that all our readers can benefit from knowing of more Christmas services, and this article will be regularly updated throughout the Christmas weekend.

Services are organized below by denomination, including:

Anglican

Baptist

Catholic

Evangelical

Lutheran

Pentecostal

Presbyterian

Reform

United

All church listings below are alphabetical.

2023 Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Services

Anglican Churches

Church of the Incarnation in Glen Abbey

Christmas Eve:

Advent 4 service at 10:00 a.m.

Family service with pageant at 4:30 p.m.

Holy eucharist choral service at 7:00 p.m.

Candlelit choral service at 10:30 p.m.

Christmas Day:

Traditional spoken service at 10:00 a.m.

St. Cuthbert's in Morrison

Christmas Eve:

Bilingual Fourth Advent Sunday service at 10:00 a.m.

Family service at 4:30 p.m.

Candlelit service at 9:00 p.m.

Christmas Day:

Service at 10:00 a.m.

St. Hilda's in Bronte

Christmas Eve Worship at 10:30 a.m.

Traditional Christmas Day Worship at 10:30 a.m.

St. Luke's in Palermo

Christmas Eve:

Sunday service at 10:00 a.m.

Family service at 5:30 p.m.

Midnight Mass at 11:00 p.m.

Christmas Day:

Christmas Day service at 10:00 a.m.

St. Jude's in Old Oakville

Christmas Eve:

Eucharist Worship at 10:00 a.m.

Christmas Eve Family services at 4:00, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Christmas Day:

Christmas Day service at 10:30 a.m.

St. Simon's in Falgarwood

Christmas Eve:

Sunday Eucharist at 9:30 a.m.

Family service at 4:30 p.m.

Traditional service at 9:00 p.m.

There is no service on Christmas Day.

Baptist Churches

Chartwell Church in South East Oakville

**The Annual Christmas Carols in Towne Square event will take place, beginning at 5:00 p.m., on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24th. All are welcome to this event. Learn more about this special event here.

Christmas Eve:

Candlelight service at 11:00 p.m.

Faith Baptist Church in West Oakville

Faith Choir Christmas Eve service at 10:30 a.m.

Christmas Eve service at 5:00 p.m.

Catholic Churches

Mary Mother of God in Wedgewood Creek

Fourth Sunday of Advent Christmas Eve Masses will take place at:

9:00 a.m.

11:00 a.m.

5:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m.

Nativity of our Lord Christmas Day Masses will take place at:

12:01 a.m.

9:00 a.m.

11:00 a.m.

St. Andrew's in Old Oakville

Christmas Eve Masses will take place at:

4:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m.

10:00 p.m.

Christmas Day Masses will take place at:

8:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m.

11:30 a.m.

St. James' Parish in West Oakville

Christmas Eve:

Family Mass at 5:00 p.m.

Mass at 7:30 p.m.

Midnight Mass at 10:00 p.m. (Carols begin at 9:30 p.m.)

Christmas Day Masses will take place at:

8:30 a.m.

9:45 a.m.**

11:00 a.m.

**Note: the 9:45 a.m. mass will be in Italian. All other St. James services are in English.

St. Joseph's Ukrainian in River Oakville

Christmas Eve:

Liturgy service at 9:30 p.m.

Christmas Day:

Service at 9:00 a.m.

Service at 11:00 a.m.

All services are bilingual in English and Ukrainian.

Saint Matthew Parish in Glen Abbey

Christmas Eve Masses will take place at:

5:00 p.m. (Family)

7:00 p.m.

9:00 p.m.

12:00 a.m. (Midinight)

Saint Matthew will not be holding regular Sunday Worship on the morning of Dec. 24 this year.

Christmas Day Masses will take place at:

9:00 a.m.

11:00 a.m.

St. Michael Parish in College Park

Christmas Eve Masses will take place at:

5:00 p.m. in English

7:30 p.m. in Spanish

12:00 a.m. (Midinight) - Bilingual service

Christmas Day Masses will take place at:

10:00 a.m. in English

12:30 p.m. in Spanish

There will not be intentions at any of the Christmas services this year.

Evangelical Churches

Forest View Church without Walls in Palermo

Christmas Eve:

Family Candlelight Carols service at 5:00 p.m.

Family Candlelight Carols service at 7:00 p.m.

Lutheran Churches

Grace Lutheran in Old Oakville

Christmas Eve Candlelight service at 5:00 p.m.

Presbyterian Churches

Clearview Christian in Clearview

Christmas Eve:

Worship Gathering at 10:00 a.m.

Christmas Eve Candlelit service at 6:00 p.m.

Christmas Day:

Service at 1:00 p.m.

Hopedale in Bronte

Christmas Eve:

Service and carols at 10:00 a.m.

Candlelight service at 7:00 p.m.

There is no scheduled Christmas Day service this year.

Knox in Downtown Oakville

Christmas Eve:

Advent Recital (Elijah Stevens on concert piano) at 9:40 a.m.

Advent Service at 10:00 a.m.

Family Service at 5:00 p.m.

Traditional Service 10:00 p.m.

Christmas Day:

Worship service at 10:00 a.m.

Trafalgar in Falgarwood

Christmas Eve:

Candlelight service at 7:00 p.m.

There is no scheduled Christmas Eve morning service or Christmas Day service this year.

United Churches

Glen Abbey in Glen Abbey

Christmas Eve Candlelight service at 7:00 p.m.

There is no service on Christmas Day.

Maple Grove in Morrison

Christmas Eve:

Advent 4 service at 10:30 a.m.

"Instant Pageant" Family service at 6:30 p.m.

Traditional service at 9:00 p.m.

Munn's in River Oaks

Christmas Eve Sunday Advent 4 morning service takes place at Trinity United Church at 10:00 a.m.

Christmas Eve Evening service on location at Munn's at 7:00 p.m.

Palermo in Bronte Creek

Christmas Eve regular service at 10:00 a.m.

St. John's in Downtown Oakville

Sunday Worship at 10:30 a.m.

Christmas Eve service at 7:00 p.m.

St Paul's in West Oakville

Christmas Eve:

Family service at 4:30 p.m.

Candlelight service at 10:00 p.m.

There is no scheduled Christmas Eve morning service or Christmas Day service this year.

Trinity in College Park

Christmas Eve Sunday Advent 4 morning service on location at Trinity at 10:00 a.m.

Christmas Eve Evening service takes place at Munn's United Church at 7:00 p.m.

Walton Memorial in Bronte

Christmas Eve:

Worship Service with Chancel Choir at 10:00 a.m.

Virtual Service live stream at 2:00 p.m.

Service with Chancel Choir at 5:30 p.m.

Candlelight Communion service at 8:30 p.m.

Christmas Day:

Worship service at 10:00 a.m.

Other Affliations

Hope Bible Church in Bronte

Christmas Eve services will take place at:

8:30 a.m.

10:00 a.m.

11:30 a.m.

1:00 p.m.

2:30 p.m.

There is no service on Christmas Day.

The Meeting House in Winston Park

Family Christmas Eve service at 10:00 a.m.

There is no service on Christmas Day.

Oakville Christian Centre in Downtown Oakville

Christmas Eve services will take place at:

10:00 a.m.

7:00 p.m.

Editor's note: this list will be regularly updated and supplemented with revisions and additions of other services until 12:00 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023.