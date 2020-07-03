Civitans re-open Oakville Farmers’ Market

By Nolan A Machan
Friday, July 3, 2020 2:35 pm · 0 Comments
The Civitans have been operating a Farmers’ Market in Oakville since 1979. The market traditionally opens in late April, but due to COVID-19 it was cancelled. Thankfully, that all changes on Saturday, July 4th.
The Civitan Farmers’ Market is located at Dorval Crossing East (Dorval Drive & North Service Road). The market operates on Saturdays from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
This year due to the need to maintain social distancing the market will have a designated entrance, and exit, with shoppers moving in the same direction. Shoppers will be asked to point to the things they would like to purchase. You can bring a reusable bag, but vendors will not touch them. People are encouraged to wear masks while in the market. There will also be sanitation stations. Some vendors will accept cash. These steps ensure that the provincial health guidelines for Farmers’ Markets are followed.
ADOMEIT MUSROOMS
BJ & Kyle Adomeit
Fresh Organic Mushrooms
ALDERBROOK FARM
John Alderson
Fruit/Produce/Peaches/Pears
Apples/Corn/Honey
Greens
ALLIN MIKUNA
Sergio Morales
Dehydrated Products
Soups
OPLINIC – Nature’s Cup
Ramani Peiris
Importers of Worlds finest Teas
Tea Specialist
PIEROGI ME!
Catherine Kosiba
Assorted Pierogies
QUALITY BAKERY
Abraham Piet
Baked Goods, Bread//Streudal
Sausage Rolls/Cookies/Pies/Tarts
ANNs PRODUCE
Ann Brown
Fruit/Produce/Perennial Plants
Seeds/Garlic
ROBERTS FARMS
Melinda Roberts/Rick Szarko
Fruit & Produce
Peaches/Strawberries/Plums/Pears/corn
Potatoes/Beans/Tomatoes/raspberries/blueberries/beans/lettuce/zucchini/squash
SMOKEVILLE
Rich & Cathy Chambers
Smoked Fish:
Atlantic Salmon, Rainbow Trout
BOYLE BROS. Market Garden
Patrick Boyle
Fresh Prepared Salad Greens
Fiddle Heads/Grape Juices/Eggs
FANTASTIC BAKERY & DELI
Frank Barranca
Cured Meats, Kabossa/Pepperoni
Salami/Bacon Etc.
Bread/Buns/Bagels/Olive Oil
Y KNOT WOODTURNING
Hugh Widdup
Wooden Crafted Bowls, Salt & Pepper
Shakers & Nic-nacs etc.
MARTIN’s SWEET FARM
Heather & Les Martin
Maple Syrup/Honey
Honey Products, creams, soaps
MILLCREEK FLOWER FARM
Brent & Billie Jo Adomeit
Cut Flowers/Bedding Plants
Planters/Hanging Baskets
Founded in 1960, the Civitan Club of Oakville has embarked on numerous volunteer activities that have generated thousands of dollars in each year to local charities, students and other local groups focussed on helping others in need.
They continued to make financial contributions to the world leading Civitan International Research Center. Initially funded with a $20 million grant from Civitan International Foundation, the university research centre undertakes developmental disability research, as well as educates medical professions in their findings and receives annual financial support from the Civitan Club of Oakville.
Their recent annual support of Oakville’s (and Halton Region’s) charities, scholarships and not-for-profit groups helping those in need has averaged about $40,000 per year.