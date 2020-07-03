Civitans re-open Oakville Farmers’ Market

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

The Civitans have been operating a Farmers’ Market in Oakville since 1979. The market traditionally opens in late April, but due to COVID-19 it was cancelled. Thankfully, that all changes on Saturday, July 4th.

The Civitan Farmers’ Market is located at Dorval Crossing East (Dorval Drive & North Service Road). The market operates on Saturdays from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

This year due to the need to maintain social distancing the market will have a designated entrance, and exit, with shoppers moving in the same direction. Shoppers will be asked to point to the things they would like to purchase. You can bring a reusable bag, but vendors will not touch them. People are encouraged to wear masks while in the market. There will also be sanitation stations. Some vendors will accept cash. These steps ensure that the provincial health guidelines for Farmers’ Markets are followed.

Farmers’ Market Vendors

ADOMEIT MUSROOMS

BJ & Kyle Adomeit

Fresh Organic Mushrooms

ALDERBROOK FARM

John Alderson

Fruit/Produce/Peaches/Pears

Apples/Corn/Honey

Greens

ALLIN MIKUNA

Sergio Morales

Dehydrated Products

Soups

OPLINIC – Nature’s Cup

Ramani Peiris

Importers of Worlds finest Teas

Tea Specialist

PIEROGI ME!

Catherine Kosiba

Assorted Pierogies

QUALITY BAKERY

Abraham Piet

Baked Goods, Bread//Streudal

Sausage Rolls/Cookies/Pies/Tarts

ANNs PRODUCE

Ann Brown

Fruit/Produce/Perennial Plants

Seeds/Garlic

ROBERTS FARMS

Melinda Roberts/Rick Szarko

Fruit & Produce

Peaches/Strawberries/Plums/Pears/corn

Potatoes/Beans/Tomatoes/raspberries/blueberries/beans/lettuce/zucchini/squash

SMOKEVILLE

Rich & Cathy Chambers

Smoked Fish:

Atlantic Salmon, Rainbow Trout

BOYLE BROS. Market Garden

Patrick Boyle

Fresh Prepared Salad Greens

Fiddle Heads/Grape Juices/Eggs

FANTASTIC BAKERY & DELI

Frank Barranca

Cured Meats, Kabossa/Pepperoni

Salami/Bacon Etc.

Bread/Buns/Bagels/Olive Oil

Y KNOT WOODTURNING

Hugh Widdup

Wooden Crafted Bowls, Salt & Pepper

Shakers & Nic-nacs etc.

MARTIN’s SWEET FARM

Heather & Les Martin

Maple Syrup/Honey

Honey Products, creams, soaps

MILLCREEK FLOWER FARM

Brent & Billie Jo Adomeit

Cut Flowers/Bedding Plants

Planters/Hanging Baskets

About Civitan Club of Oakville

Founded in 1960, the Civitan Club of Oakville has embarked on numerous volunteer activities that have generated thousands of dollars in each year to local charities, students and other local groups focussed on helping others in need.

They continued to make financial contributions to the world leading Civitan International Research Center. Initially funded with a $20 million grant from Civitan International Foundation, the university research centre undertakes developmental disability research, as well as educates medical professions in their findings and receives annual financial support from the Civitan Club of Oakville.

Their recent annual support of Oakville’s (and Halton Region’s) charities, scholarships and not-for-profit groups helping those in need has averaged about $40,000 per year.

