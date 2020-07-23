CMAF donates $36,000 for PPE in Halton Region

Tyler Collins is the Oakville News publishing assistant and arts reporter. He started with the news in 2016 and now specializes in current and live events, film, theatre and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB and has lived in Oakville more than 20 years. Proud Sheridan grad of Journalism and Performing Arts. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

The Canadian Medication Association Foundation is making an important donation to Halton Region – $36,000 for PPE, to be exact. The money is being used to acquire personal protective equipment (PPE) for homeless residents and vulnerable citizens in the region.

“I want to thank the CMAF for this donation and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities for their support in facilitating this important initiative,” said Regional Chair Gary Carr.

“The COVID-19 Community Response Fund for Vulnerable Populations will help those most in need by supporting local and community-level action.”

Agencies regularly serving homeless and at-risk residents in Halton Region continue to struggle with the lack of PPE. But this donation gives service providers the equipment they need and maintain a safe practice while continuing to serve vulnerable Halton residents.

This is Oakville’s second major donation this week with connections to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vancouver’s Tru Earth donated 300,000 laundry detergent strips to a local cause last Friday.

Municipalities like Halton are continuously watching how vulnerable populations have been impacted by this pandemic. The region says they are the most direct organization to effectively direct funds to deliver the supports to residents.

CMAF’s donation of $36,000 for PPE will begin its rollout later this week.

Portions of this story come courtesy of Halton Region. Learn more about the donation here from the region’s website.

Advertisement

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Canadian Medical Association Foundation, CMAF, coronavirus, Covid 19, Donations, Halton, Halton Region, Health, PPE