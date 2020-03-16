Colombian Nationals Arrested After Break In Oakville

Detective Barry Malciw was the Media Relations Officer for the Halton Regional Police Services. He is a detective of the Halton Regional Police Oakville Criminal Investigations Bureau – Robbery Team.

​On March 15, 2020, just before 8:30 pm, the Halton Regional Police Service responded to a break and enter in progress at a residence in Oakville. The family who resides at the home were in the basement of the residence at the time and notified police when they heard two males force their way into the home through a window.

The two males had rummaged through several rooms of the house before fleeing the residence on foot. Police attended the area and began to search for the suspects with the assistance of the K9 Unit. At 8:41 pm, the two suspects were located hiding in a ravine area near the residence and were arrested.

The two males, identified as Colombian nationals, have been charged with the following offences:

A 31 year-old male from Colombia

Break and Enter

Disguise with Intent

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

A 33 year-old male from Colombia

Break and Enter

Disguise with Intent

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

​Both parties have been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation of these two Colombian nationals is asked to contact Detective Barry Malciw of the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2218.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers “See Something? Hear Something? Know Something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.​

Please be reminded that all persons charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.​

Names of suspects are available on the Halton Regional Police Service Website

.

