Coming together in a time of crisis

Over the last few weeks, we have been humbled by the outreach we have received from so many of you. It’s comforting to know that amid the uncertainty, there are still moments of kindness, resilience, and hope that demonstrate the exceptional spirit of Oakville.

I have heard so many stories of such wonderful gestures for our courageous healthcare workers at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, including street-side salutes, letters from children, and free coffee. Your support means so much to our caregivers and motivates them to continue to do what they do best—tirelessly providing exemplary care day after day.

I especially want to thank the hundreds of people who have stepped up in the past few weeks to make donations to OTMH. Your immediate and generous contributions are having a direct impact on the safety and wellbeing of our patients and frontline staff. Thank you for being leaders in the efforts to support our hospital during this unprecedented time.

If you are asking yourself “what can I do”, the Oakville Hospital Foundation has an OTMH COVID-19 Response Fund to support OTMH healthcare providers who are caring for our community. There is an immediate need to fund additional resources and equipment and most urgently, 80 patient beds, 4 patient monitors, and 6 ventilators.

OTMH is our community hospital and we need to ensure that it is equipped to enable our incredible healthcare teams to provide the best for our families, friends and other community members.

As more people are diagnosed with the virus, more people will need us. Your philanthropy is what fuels our ability to act nimbly and do more. We have no idea how long this pandemic is going to last but we do know there are urgent needs at OTMH right now. Today I’m asking you to join me. Our hospital needs us and I’m hoping you will consider making a gift of any size.

Thank you for helping us take care of our Oakville community.

Tags:

Covid 19, Oakville Hospital Foundation, OTMH COVID-19 Response Fund, patient beds, patient monitors, Ventilators