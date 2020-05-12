Commercial Break & Enters Investigation leads to an Arrest

Barrett Gabriel is a detective sergeant with the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau of the Halton Regional Police Service.

Advertisement

On May 7, 2020, the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) made an arrest in relation to a series of commercial break and enters occurring in south Oakville. The entries and thefts occurred between February and May 2020. Businesses and construction sites were targeted for tools, equipment, and scrap metal.

A 45 year-old man from Oakville, Ontario has been charged with:

Break and Enter (x8)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime (x9)

Theft Over $5,000

Theft Under $5,000 (x2)

Mischief Under $5,000

Fail to Comply with Probation (x2)

On May 8, 2020 Investigators and uniform officers from 2 District executed a search warrant at an Oakville, Ontario address. As a result, police seized property further linked to break and enter offences along with a large quantity of tools, copper, and industrial equipment that is believed to be stolen.

Investigators are in the process of identifying the owners of the stolen property.

The 45 year-old man from Oakville, Ontario was held pending a bail hearing on May 11, 2020.

Police believe that others individuals were working with the suspect to commit these offences. Anyone with information regarding these commercial break & enters is asked to contact D/Cst Autumn Mills or the Halton Regional Police Service’s 2 District (Oakville) Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2216. ​

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca

Please note that a person charged of a crime can only be found guilty of that crime by a court of law.

The name of the person charged is available on the Halton Regional Police Service’s website.

Advertisement

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

April 2020, Commercial Break and Enters, equipment, February 2020, Halton Regional Police Services, March 2020, May 2020, May 7 2020, scrap metal, Tools