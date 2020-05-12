Commercial Break & Enters Investigation leads to an Arrest

By Detective Sergeant B. Gabriel
Tuesday, May 12, 2020 10:30 am · 0 Comments
On May 7, 2020, the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) made an arrest in relation to a series of commercial break and enters occurring in south Oakville. The entries and thefts occurred between February and May 2020. Businesses and construction sites were targeted for tools, equipment, and scrap metal.
A 45 year-old man from Oakville, Ontario has been charged with:
On May 8, 2020 Investigators and uniform officers from 2 District executed a search warrant at an Oakville, Ontario address. As a result, police seized property further linked to break and enter offences along with a large quantity of tools, copper, and industrial equipment that is believed to be stolen.
Investigators are in the process of identifying the owners of the stolen property.
The 45 year-old man from Oakville, Ontario was held pending a bail hearing on May 11, 2020.
Police believe that others individuals were working with the suspect to commit these offences. Anyone with information regarding these commercial break & enters is asked to contact D/Cst Autumn Mills or the Halton Regional Police Service’s 2 District (Oakville) Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2216.
Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca
Please note that a person charged of a crime can only be found guilty of that crime by a court of law.
The name of the person charged is available on the Halton Regional Police Service’s website.
April 2020, Commercial Break and Enters, equipment, February 2020, Halton Regional Police Services, March 2020, May 2020, May 7 2020, scrap metal, Tools