Community Education Awards Hub launched

Sarah is a veteran communications, fundraising and marketing professional with over 20 years’ experience working in the corporate and not-for-profit industry. Sarah has helped lead organizations through branding campaigns, fundraising events and annual campaigns, along with community-at-large special events. She is the Director of Communication and Development for the Oakville Community Foundation.

The Oakville Community Foundation is excited to announce the Community Education Awards Hub: a brand new online portal for post-secondary bound students to access local awards.

The Awards Hub brings together over $300,000 in educational awards available to local students through the online portal. It also serves Oakville (and Halton)-area organizations, streamlining their efforts and providing efficient access and management of their awards programs.

Both current and mature students are eligible to apply for awards. Students will complete an “eligibility quiz” on The Awards Hub to gain access to their eligible educational awards. Individual awards on The Awards Hub range from $500 to $2,000.

Students fill out the applications electronically on The Awards Hub – the system even comes with a helpful copy feature between applications – and each student account has its own dashboard to track an application’s progress. For local award-offering organizations, The Awards Hub allows them to manage, track and accept or reject applicants in one place.

Students can access The Awards Hub today until the end of April by going to www.awardshub.ca and creating an account. Application deadlines vary by each organization providing the award.

“The Awards Hub is an extension of The Foundation’s role to bring funders and those in need of support together,” said Foundation CEO Wendy Rinella. “We are providing this tool and community asset free of charge to the benefit of all participants – both service organizations and local students. We are delighted to partner with so many generous organizations in our community.”

Students will find applications from many local organizations including:

Halton Learning Foundation

Halton Region Chinese Canadian Association

The Lions Club of Oakville

The May Court Club of Oakville

Oakville Chamber of Commerce

Oakville Community Foundation

Oakville Rotary Clubs

University Women’s Club of Oakville

“The three Oakville Rotary Clubs are excited to have access to the new Community Education Awards Hub for our Oakville Rotary Education Awards program,” said Les Ross, Chair of the 2020 Oakville Rotary Education Awards Committee. “Through the leadership of the Oakville Community Foundation, access to post-secondary financial support for students has been improved and simplified, which will help us put significant financial support in the hands of those who need it most.”

“The Awards Hub will make it much easier for graduating students to find and apply for all of the awards that recognize their unique skills and contributions,” said Sherri Armstrong, Communications Manager at the Halton Learning Foundation. “It will also help us manage the application process more efficiently, which is important for a small organization like ours.”

The Foundation is also pleased to announce their own new scholarship fund that will be offered on The Awards Hub: the Alexander and Bernice DeMaio Education Fund. Alexander and Bernice DeMaio made a generous donation to The Foundation 25 years ago which continues to make a difference in the lives of community members years after their passing.

Organizations who are interested in using The Community Education Awards Hub, free of charge, for their educational awards management can contact education@theocf.org to get started.

The Awards Hub can be accessed at www.awardshub.ca. For more information please go to www.theocf.org

