Community Foundations provide $1.157M for COVID-19 Relief

Burlington Foundation, Community Foundation of Halton North and Oakville Community Foundation today (May 20,2020) announced they will provide over $1,157,000 to support Halton charities responding to COVID-19 as part of a new partnership with Community Foundations of Canada, United Way Centraide Canada and the Canadian Red Cross, funded through the Government of Canada’s $350M Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF).

“The impact locally on our charitable sector has been extremely challenging. This Canadian Government program will complement the efforts of the Burlington Foundation Pandemic Response Fund to date and enable us to further support the needs of our City.” Colleen Mulholland, President and CEO, Burlington Foundation.

The Government of Canada’s $350 million Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF) aims to help charities and non-profit organizations adapt and increase frontline services for vulnerable populations during COVID-19.

Together, the Canadian Red Cross, Community Foundations of Canada and United Way Centraide Canada are collaborating with the Government of Canada to flow ECSF support to those who need it most right now.

“Collaboration will be key to the effectiveness of distributing these funds. Working with my colleagues in Oakville and Burlington, and with United Way Halton and Hamilton and the local Red Cross, together we will ensure funds are not being duplicated, rather allocated effectively.” Sue Lawrenson, Executive Director, Community Foundation of Halton North.

Starting on May 19, each of the three Halton community foundations will begin accepting applications for funding from qualified donees. Grants can be used for a variety of purposes, including to cover staffing or resource needs, purchase assistance and more. Funding will be issued on an ongoing basis through July 2020. Charities are invited to visit the three foundation websites for eligibility and application details – Oakville Community Foundation, Burlington Foundation, and Community Foundation of Halton North

“Locally we have been supporting frontline charities “Community Heroes” though the Oakville Resiliency Fund since the State of Emergency began,” says Wendy Rinella, CEO, Oakville Community Foundation “Local charities have been working tirelessly to support those who need it most right now.

This additional funding is a much-needed boost to their efforts as the State of Emergency continues. We’re looking forward to flowing funds quickly to ensure no one in our community is left behind.”

Each Foundation has received funding based on population size, and will be responsible for accepting applications, and completing the due diligence required as set out in the FAQ* [*please link to respective websites for details] for the Emergency Community Support Fund. The Foundation’s individual allocations are as follows:

Burlington Foundation received $336,450,

Community Foundation of Halton North has received $318,260,

Oakville Community Foundation has received $502,500

Background on Local Community Foundation efforts to date – Distributing Funds to frontline agencies

Since the start of this pandemic, all of the Halton based Community Foundation’s have created their own Funds to help raise needed dollars from the community-at-large. They’ve been doing this since early April 2020. To best serve the needs of these agencies, the Foundation’s have been part of the Region COVID Action Table, which includes representatives from the municipalities, Regional Public Health, social and housing services local and other front line charities including the United Way of Halton & Hamilton.

To date, the three Foundations have distributed over $862,000 as follows:

Burlington Foundation’s COVID-19 Pandemic Response Fund has distributed $224,670

Community Foundation of North Halton’s Covid Response Grants issued $9,500 and

Oakville Community Foundation’s Resiliency Fund has distributed over $628,000

We look forward to collectively supporting this effort, collaborating with partners, charities, and non-profit organizations via our respective networks to implement the Fund, and ensuring that rapid relief reaches those that need it most. Charities are directed to apply to the funder located in the primary community that your charity is located. For agencies serving the Halton region, applications should be made through the United Way Halton & Hamilton.

