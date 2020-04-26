Community Gardens can open in Ontario

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Advertisement

The province made the announcement on Saturday, April 25, 2020 that they would permit the use of community gardens. However, the gardens will need to be set up so gardeners will be able to socially distance. Some of the physically distancing challenges will be the use of community hoses, gate entrances, and water spigots. Between the Town and the gardeners solutions to those issues will be solved.

“We are happy that our collective efforts have helped to create this positive outcome. We are looking forward to working with local medical officers of health to determine how to safely open these gardens as they are an essential source of food to vulnerable populations in our community,” stated Lisa Kohler, Halton Environmental Network‘s Executive Director

Oakville Community Gardens:

Kingsford Gardens (Clearview)

Lyons Lane

Memorial Park (Oak Park)

Shell Park (Bronte)

Unfortunately, there are no plots available according to the town’s website, but you are able to put your name on a waitlist. The approximate waiting time for a community garden is 2 years. However, it is possible that this situation has changed.

In the past the community gardens have operated from May 1st to October 31st, and are for non-commercial use only.

The cost of a garden is $92.10 per year and for this the town provides:

On-site water and disposal bins

Spring bed preparation (weeding, removal of loose debris) for new tenants only

Spring rototilling

Gardeners are responsible for maintaining their garden plots throughout the season, including watering, pruning, harvesting, fertilizing, and pest/disease control.

“We are happy we can access our pollinator gardens…. and will consider adding some herbs to complement, which pollinators love too,” commented Karen Brock, Oakvillegreen President

Government of Ontario statement on the opening of Community Gardens

Permit the use of allotment gardens and community gardens across the province. These gardens are an essential source of fresh food for some individuals and families, including those who face food insecurity. Local medical officers of health will provide advice, recommendation and instruction s that the gardens must meet in order to operate, such as physical distancing, and cleaning and disinfecting commonly used equipment and surfaces.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

April 25 2020, community gardens, Food Security, physical distancing, Physical Distancing By-Law Amendment, Province of Ontario, Town of Oakville